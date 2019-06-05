Look Back at Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Debut — and That Unexpected Moment with Harry!

By
Stephanie Petit
June 05, 2019 05:12 PM
<p>Just weeks after marrying <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a> made her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/its-the-most-royal-day-of-the-year-all-about-trooping-the-colour-and-meghan-markles-debut/">Trooping the Colour</a> debut!</p>
Shutterstock
<p>The Duchess of Sussex opted for a pale pink <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-trooping-the-colour-dress/">off-the-shoulder dress</a> by&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fcarolina-herrera%253Forigin%253DproductBrandLink&amp;u1=POROYALSA1MeghanCarolinaHerreraML0609">Carolina Herrera</a> paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.</p>
Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
<p>Prince Harry was by Meghan&#8217;s side to help her ace every moment of her big debut. In an unexpected moment, he was spotted sweetly <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-curtsy-queen-trooping-the-colour/">prompting Meghan when to curtsy</a> upon his grandmother&#8217;s official arrival. (Members of the royal family bow or curtsy to the Queen if they&rsquo;re seeing her for the first time that day.)</p> <p>As the moment approached, Meghan asked Harry under her breath, &ldquo;Do it?&rdquo; And he replied, &ldquo;Yes,&rdquo; before she curtsied and he bowed his head in respect at the sight of the monarch.</p>
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>Sister-in-law <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a> chatted with Meghan during her big debut.&nbsp;</p>
James Whatling/MEGA
<p>Throughout the celebration, Harry was seen pointing out elements to his new wife &mdash; and Isla Phillips showed off an adorable salute.&nbsp;</p>
James Whatling/MEGA
<p>But eyes weren&#8217;t solely on Meghan &mdash; some young royals also stole the show!</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth-ii/">Queen Elizabeth</a>&#8216;s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george">Prince George</a> to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king&rsquo;s mouth when he started to giggle.</p>
James Whatling/MEGA
<p>Savannah was also caught shushing George, who wore a smirk on his face.</p>
James Whatling/MEGA
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte">Princess Charlotte</a> is a pro at the royal wave, but she&#8217;s still ready to learn from someone with more experience. At the 2018 celebrations, she adorably copied the Queen&#8217;s gesture &mdash; and <a href="https://people.com/royals/charlotte-copied-queen-wave-kate-told-william/">Kate laughed as she caught the sweet moment</a>.</p>
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-princess-charlotte-falls-palace-balcony/">Kate sprung into action when Charlotte slipped</a> during the balcony appearance, scooping her daughter into her arms. The royal mom had difused the situation within just a few minutes, and Charlotte was all smiles again.</p>
James Whatling/MEGA
