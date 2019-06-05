Look Back at Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Debut — and That Unexpected Moment with Harry!

Prince Harry was by Meghan’s side to help her ace every moment of her big debut. In an unexpected moment, he was spotted sweetly prompting Meghan when to curtsy upon his grandmother’s official arrival. (Members of the royal family bow or curtsy to the Queen if they’re seeing her for the first time that day.)
As the moment approached, Meghan asked Harry under her breath, “Do it?” And he replied, “Yes,” before she curtsied and he bowed his head in respect at the sight of the monarch.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Sister-in-law Kate Middleton chatted with Meghan during her big debut.
James Whatling/MEGA
Throughout the celebration, Harry was seen pointing out elements to his new wife — and Isla Phillips showed off an adorable salute.
James Whatling/MEGA
But eyes weren’t solely on Meghan — some young royals also stole the show!
Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin Prince George to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.
James Whatling/MEGA
Savannah was also caught shushing George, who wore a smirk on his face.
