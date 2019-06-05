Look Back at Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Debut — and That Unexpected Moment with Harry!

Prince Harry was by Meghan’s side to help her ace every moment of her big debut. In an unexpected moment, he was spotted sweetly prompting Meghan when to curtsy upon his grandmother’s official arrival. (Members of the royal family bow or curtsy to the Queen if they’re seeing her for the first time that day.)

As the moment approached, Meghan asked Harry under her breath, “Do it?” And he replied, “Yes,” before she curtsied and he bowed his head in respect at the sight of the monarch.