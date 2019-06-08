See Meghan Markle's Two Trooping the Colour Appearances Side-by-Side a Year Later!

Just one year after her Trooping the Colour debut, Meghan Markle is making her first appearance as a new mom!

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed son Archie Harrison with Prince Harry on May 6, made her first post-baby appearance at the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on Saturday. She stuck to one of her signature colors — navy — for the event, pairing an ensemble by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with a matching hat by Noel Stewart.

Meghan arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, where she sat next to Prince Harry. The couple also shared their royal ride with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton.

For her Trooping the Colour debut last year, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a protocol-breaking pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2018 (left) and Trooping the Colour 2019 NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The open neckline of Meghan’s dress was a break from the norm – Kate Middleton has only worn dresses with sleeves that come past her elbow since attending her first Trooping in 2011, and Princess Diana never wore short sleeves to the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday either.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“Traditionally, the Trooping the Colour events is seen as a more formal day event,” Myka Meier, royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE. “In the past, we have seen female royals wearing conservative dress, much like that which you would see at a British wedding: wearing closed-toe shoes, stockings, hats and dresses or skirts with a modest hemline and with sleeves.”

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2018 Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

While Meghan’s ensemble wasn’t traditional, it didn’t technically break any rules.

“It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn’t see any harm in it,” Joe Little, Majesty managing editor, told PEOPLE. “She looked great.”