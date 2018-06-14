How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Inspired Her Style for Her Girls' Trip with the Queen!

It’s been less than a month since Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry, and it seems her wedding dress marked an early indication of her style as a royal.

For her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Meghan, 36, wore a custom made Givenchy dress (you can shop a similar style from the designer here), which she accessorized with a black belt, black clutch and black pumps by American designer Sarah Flint. The light beige ensemble also featured a high neckline with caped shoulders.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex also wore Givenchy during her May 19 wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, opting for a long-sleeved unembellished gown designed by the fashion house’s Clare Waight Keller.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“It was an incredible thing to be part of such an historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her,” Waight Keller told reporters at Kensington Palace in London during the royal wedding weekend last month.

Waight Keller got to known Meghan’s style preferences well as they started working together in January to create her perfect wedding day look.

Meghan Markle

“It was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her, finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her,” she continued. “Part of it was really a conversation in the beginning and then through a series of sketches that I proposed to her. We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: It’s the Most Royal Day of the Year! All About Trooping the Colour — and Meghan Markle’s Debut

Meghan’s wedding selection seems to have kicked off a royal relationship with Waight Keller and Givenchy, just as the former actress’ sister-in-law Kate Middleton often wears Alexander McQueen — her wedding dress designer — to official engagements.

Kate with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the 2018 Trooping the Colour. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Though she’s still on her maternity leave since welcoming Prince Louis on April 23, Kate, 36, made an appearance at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, where she most recently wore McQueen. Kate opted for a light blue dress with a matching fascinator.