Here's How to Get Meghan Markle's Leather Tech Travel Case — Plus a Free Matching Sunglass Pouch

Meghan Markle is officially Prince Harry’s fiancée and on her way to becoming a full-time member of the royal family. But that doesn’t mean the former Suits actress will spend her days sitting in Nottingham Cottage drinking tea and petting corgis. In fact, judging by her and Prince Harry’s love for traveling to faraway places, the couple will continue to rack up miles together even after their wedding.

And if there’s one thing Markle knows how to do that’s travel in style without sacrificing functionality. The future royal — who was also a globetrotting lifestyle blogger for a while — knows a thing or two about travel gear and accessories, and never leaves home without her essentials. One of them happens to be an extremely stylish leather case by English brand Stow that Markle has been photographed carrying multiple times.

The zippered leather case has slots and pockets for your passport, credit cards, and boarding pass, as well as a foldaway plug set and a black leather memory stick. There is also an extra pocket that’s perfect for other cables or chargers and a loop for headphones. But here’s the best part: In honor of the royal wedding, AHALife is offering a free matching sunglass pouch when you purchase the Amber Orange case. How’s that for a cool wedding favor?

Stow Leather Zipper ‘First Class’ Tech Case

To buy: $535 at Ahalife.com