How Meghan Markle Seamlessly Transitioned Her Belted Trench Coat Obsession to Summer

Think chic trench coats are reserved for chilly seasons? Meghan Markle would beg to differ.

The newlywed proved the classic jackets shouldn’t be reserved for England’s cold winters when she wore a sleeveless trench dress from up-and-coming Canadian label NONIE for her tour of the a London exhibition in honor of the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth with Prince Harry on Tuesday.

The collared garment fell just below her knees but bared her shoulders — a trend Meghan just can’t get enough, as evidenced by her numerous sleeveless and boatneck numbers.

The $825 NONIE dress, from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, is actually a royal re-wear from Meghan’s own closet. She purchased it from the Calgary-based designer while living in Toronto, just before she moved to London in the fall of 2017.

Meghan has previously shown her love for the flattering jacket in neutral tones, including an olive green one from Babaton by Aritzia back in April at the U.K. Team Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games.

She’s also chosen similar wrap coats for some major moments, including her engagement photocall in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden with Harry. Her white coat by Line the Label that fell to the knee simultaneously checked the boxes for both modern and timeless.

Meghan made her debut at the royals’ Christmas walk to church rocking a belted tan coat to keep out the chill, and also opted for the cozy style during her visit the Reprezent radio station in Brixton back in January.

Perhaps Meghan is taking style notes from sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who regularly steps out in tailored coat dresses.