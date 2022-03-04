Meghan Markle's Trailblazing Feminism Through the Years, in Honor of Women's History Month

Meghan was inspired to change a TV commercial at the age of 11, after having seen a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its Ivory dishwashing soap solely to women.

The commercial for the soap struck her as unfair and insensitive when she heard, "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"I don't think it's right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just mom does everything," the then 11-year-old said during an interview with Nick News.

Meghan decided to write to the company and asked them to change their slogan from "women all over America" to "people all over America" — and the company did!