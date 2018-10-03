Meghan Markle Trades Vegan Leather for Real Lambskin at Her Latest Outing in Sussex

Meghan Markle was giving off major Suits vibes during her latest outing — but her outfit didn’t follow her usual animal-friendly style.

For her first joint outing with Prince Harry to Sussex, the couple’s royal namesake, Meghan wore a cream cashmere coat from Giorgio Armani over a silk dark green shirt by And Other Stories with beige suede heels. She paired those pieces with a green lambskin-leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss for the event (which happens to be majorly marked down at Saks Fifth Avenue and 25 percent off at Bloomingdale's during their friends and family sale) and carried the green leather “Nina” bag by Gabriela Hearst.

Meghan, 37, told Good Housekeeping in 2016 that she was a fan of vegan leather.

“My wardrobe for Suits isn’t like Working Girl — dressing for work doesn’t have to be so on-the-nose these days,” she explained while discussing her character, Rachel Zane. “The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down.”

This isn’t the first time that animal-loving Meghan — who rescued two dogs before moving to the U.K. and recently added another pup to her family — has added leather to her wardrobe. Meghan carried a staple leather tote by Everlane for her first official appearance with Prince Harry and also rocked a leather jacket for the Invictus Games opening ceremonies last year.