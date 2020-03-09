Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out $55 Top Is Back at Nordstrom, but Sizes Are Going Fast

Snag one while you can, plus shop four similar styles

By Kami Phillips
March 09, 2020 11:54 AM
National Theatre/Twitter

Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. for her last round of royal engagements alongside husband Prince Harry and, just as we had hoped, she brought an arsenal of stylish looks with her. From her $1,895 turquoise Victoria Beckham midi dress to her $1,696 stunning red Safiyaa gown, we (and the rest of the world) can’t seem to get enough of her luxurious and bold-colored ensembles. Besides having fun with vibrant hues, Meghan also made a secret visit to one of her royal patronages, the National Theatre, wearing a dreamy white outfit, complete with a $55 blouse from Topshop. Yes, you read that correctly!

Meghan expertly paired the trendy $55 organza puff sleeve Topshop blouse with an $875 Roland Mouret pencil skirt and a mix of designer accessories, including a Loewe top-handle satchel and Aquazzura pearl-embellished pumps. Of course, her affordable Topshop blouse sold out instantaneously. But, as luck would have it, we just happened to find her exact same top in a light blue hue still in stock at Nordstrom. There are only a few sizes left, so if you’re looking to snag this Meghan Markle-loved piece, we suggest adding it to your cart immediately.

No need to stress if you miss out on scoring it, though! There are plenty of similar tops to shop from Nordstrom. From this pretty puff-sleeve bodysuit from Astr the Label for just $78 to this $35 organza sleeve ponte top from Topshop, you can still shop Meghan’s ethereal style in time for spring.

Scroll down to shop Meghan’s Topshop blouse and more trendy puff-sleeve tops from Nordstrom before they’re gone.

