The Duchess of Sussex will attend the first several days of the Games, a spokesperson confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to cheer on some of the world's most inspiring athletes.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Meghan will join Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Prince Harry for wounded service members and veterans. This year's Games are set to take place April 16-22 in the Dutch city The Hague.

At the time, one of the fans sitting behind the couple at a wheelchair tennis event told reporters that she overheard Harry explaining the Invictus tennis rules, which differ from the sport's usual rules.

"They were absolutely lovely — they asked me if I enjoyed the game and who I was cheering on," said Olivia Kornal, 16. "It was amazing, really amazing. They were watching the game and cheering on my stepdad."

Day 3: Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple announced their engagement two months later. (Meghan's instantly iconic "Husband Shirt" by designer Misha Nonoo hinted at the engagement, which the pair had kept private at the Games.)

This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Harry appeared in a video with members of this year's Dutch team, practicing his Dutch language skills and changing into an all-orange ensemble. (The country's national color.)

During the call, Harry reconnected with Vic Wales, who was his physical training corps instructor while he was a cadet at Royal Military College Sandhurst.

"Is my PTI from Sandhurst in here somewhere?" Harry asked, prompting athletes to point her out. "There she is. I can't believe after, how many years — 15 years? — our paths are about to cross again."

The lead-up to the Invictus Games was described as a "rollercoaster" by one athlete following pandemic-related delays.

"For a lot of you, you've already, as far as I'm concerned, you've already won gold by just getting to this point," Harry told them. "The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you."

Before they met, both Meghan and Harry shared a commitment to supporting the troops. Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, has long been a champion of causes that benefit servicemen and women. In addition to the Invictus Games, he has inspired veterans with the Walking with the Wounded charity and the Endeavour Fund. Meghan, meanwhile, traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.