On the outs with daughter Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle had hoped her mother Doria Ragland could shed some light on the situation, he said in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday.

“I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me,” Thomas, 74, told the publication.

Writing to Doria, 62, is one of several ways that Thomas has tried to connect with Meghan, 37.

“I have sent several texts. Her number hasn’t changed and they haven’t bounced back,” he said of Meghan, who is expecting a baby with husband Prince Harry in the spring. “I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies.”

RELATED: Christmas at Kensington Palace! See the Stunning Tree Outside William, Kate, Harry & Meghan’s Home

According to Thomas, Meghan and Harry, 34, have declined to get in touch. “I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence,” he said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have been frozen out and I can’t stay silent,” he added.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife has remained close with Meghan as their daughter settles into royal life six months after her wedding to Harry. In September, Doria tagged along when Meghan hosted a palace lunch for the first time, and she may also celebrate Christmas with the royal family after reportedly being invited by the Queen.

After publicly wavering on the decision, Thomas did not attend Meghan’s wedding in May, citing heart problems. In his absence, Prince Charles stepped in and walked Meghan down the aisle after she “sadly” confirmed days before the nuptials that Thomas would not be attending the wedding as originally planned.

Thomas has since made controversial statements about his daughter, such as declaring that Meghan seemed “terrified” of her new duties in July and comparing the royal family to a “cult” in August. Also that month, Thomas admitted that he lied to Harry about staged paparazzi photos as the couple was preparing for their special day.

“It was very wearing on her,” a source told PEOPLE in September of the family drama that preceded the nuptials. “It’s her private life.”

RELATED VIDEO: It’s Meghan Markle — The Musical! BBC Plans Light-Hearted (and Brief) Look At Royal’s Life