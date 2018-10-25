Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Ready to Walk Down the Aisle Again in Classic Evening Looks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a warm welcome to Tonga — but not before the mom-to-be made her third outfit change of the day!

After the royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, landed at Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time), they headed to the Consular House in Nuku’alofa for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u.

Meghan — who arrived in the country wearing a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait — switched into her third outfit in less than five hours.

The royal showed up wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia, while Harry changed into a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie for the formal occasion.

Meghan’s dress was simple yet striking much like her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown that she wore not too long ago for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

The meeting was followed by an official reception and dinner featuring traditional Tongan entertainment.

Meghan and Harry have a busy itinerary while in Tonga. They’ll enjoy a number of activities including attending a cultural exhibit, travel to a school with an onsite forest, meet with local traders and visit Tupou College.

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry got the royal treatment after landing in Tonga.

The couple was first welcomed by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, before walking the red carpet that was rolled out for them. Meghan was also dressed in the same hue as the Tongan flag.

As the pair walked hand-in-hand from their plane over the decorated lawn, they were greeted with a giant red banner displayed along the tarmac reading “Welcome Harry & Megan,” as well as with a musical performance from locals in traditional garb.

During their arrival, Tongan children — also wearing red — lined the streets and waved flags in hopes to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Many locals also decorated their homes with signs, balloons, and flags welcoming the pair to their country.

Prior to their time in Tonga, the royal couple made a stop in Fiji.

Wearing her first outfit of the day, Meghan showed up in a green shift dress with short sleeves by Jason Wu, a Taiwanese and Canadian designer based in New York City, and paired it with her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in black suede.

While there, they attended an official welcome ceremony at the Nadi Airport and unveiled a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat.

The event was also attended by Fijian President Jioji Konrote and senior representatives from the government and the Armed Forces.

After spending a few days in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.