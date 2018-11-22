Meghan Markle Shows Off Her 'Pretty Perfect' Turkey Skills in Throwback Photo

Meghan Markle may be a member of the British royal family, but she still knows how to cook the perfect American Thanksgiving feast!

Just one year ago, the Duchess of Sussex was celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles. Just four days later, she was back in London, where she and Prince Harry announced their engagement to the world.

Now, she’s spending Thanksgiving across the pond at her home at Kensington Palace, as she and Harry prepare for their first holiday season as a married couple — and expectant parents!

Meghan, who incorporated American touches throughout her royal wedding service in May, will likely find a way to celebrate one of her most-loved holidays this year with Harry — she can’t let her proven turkey skills go to waste, after all.

In 2016, Meghan revealed she cooked the perfect Thanksgiving turkey in the past in a throwback photo on her now-deleted Instagram. The former Suits star relived the glory of her cooking conquest and admitted to feeling pressure to repeat it.

Posting a shot of herself beside a picturesque turkey, Markle wrote, “Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!”

Judging from the post’s hashtags, it appears she brines her turkey before roasting — an easy yet time-consuming technique of soaking the bird before cooking that’s known to make it juicy and flavorful. “Let the brining begin.” Markle said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan has previously opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions and her passion for charity. In a post on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, she wrote: “Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.

“This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong.”

After shutting down her own personal social media accounts following her engagement to Harry last year, she recently made her official return to social media with a snap of Harry as he rehearsed his speech for the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Sydney Oct. 27, posted on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter—which the couple currently share with Prince William and Princess Kate.

Harry followed suit with a candid photo he took of Meghan cradling her baby bump underneath the shade of the Redwood trees in New Zealand.