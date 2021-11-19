Meghan Markle Reveals Her Laidback Thanksgiving Plans with Prince Harry, Archie and Lili

"I love to cook," the Duchess of Sussex said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off the holiday season at home.

During her appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex was asked about the new family of four's Thanksgiving plans.

Meghan shared that she would cook dinner, adding, "I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."

DeGeneres, who also lives in Montecito, then joked, "What time should we show up?"

In 2016, Meghan revealed that she once cooked the perfect Thanksgiving turkey in a throwback photo on her now-deleted Instagram, where the self-proclaimed foodie relived the glory of her cooking conquest.

Posting a shot of herself beside a picturesque turkey, she wrote, "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!"

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Judging from the post's hashtags, it appeared she brined her turkey before roasting — an easy yet time-consuming technique of soaking the bird before cooking that's known to make it juicy and flavorful. "Let the brining begin," she wrote.

Meghan previously opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions and her passion for charity. In a post on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, she wrote: "Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.

"This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong."

Meghan Markle on Ellen Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, relocated to California last year after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family with their son Archie, now 2. In June, they welcomed daughter Lili.

Meghan told DeGeneres that Harry "loves" California.