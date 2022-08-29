Meghan Markle Teases a Return to Instagram After Giving Up Social Media 'Was a Big Adjustment'

Before marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had 3 million Instagram followers and ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on August 29, 2022 11:38 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Meghan Markle is thinking about a return to Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, teased that she was considering a social media presence in a wide-ranging interview with New York magazine's The Cut.

"Do you want to know a secret?" she said. "I'm getting back…on Instagram."

Although Meghan "would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram" later in the interview, she appeared to be considering the move "especially now, with Archetypes coming out," referring to her podcast that debuted on Spotify last week.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>
Campbell Addy for The Cut

The former actress did reflect on shutting down her social media profiles (including her Instagram page with 3 million followers) and lifestyle blog The Tig after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

"It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she said.

Meghan and Prince Harry's royal work and news appeared on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts, which also provided updates on Prince William and Kate Middleton — but it came with strict rules.

"There's literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota," she explained, referring to the U.K.'s media pool. She questioned why she should release photos of her child to the media before she can "share it with the people that love my child?"

The couple later launched a separate page, @SussexRoyal, which stopped being updated following their decision to step back from their senior royal roles.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2020, Meghan said she was steering clear of social media.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," she said at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit. "I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me."

The Archetypes podcast host also previously suggested that Instagram adds a "dislike" button to the platform.

"One of the things that seems like such an easy solve from my lens, if you look at Instagram for example, there's a 'like' button and then there's comments," she said at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit last year. "So if you disagree with something you have to comment on it in a really vitriolic way. If there was a 'dislike' button, wouldn't that hugely shift what you were putting out there? Because you could just 'like' it or just 'dislike' it."

