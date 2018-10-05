Meghan Markle certainly has an eclectic mix of jewels in her jewelry box.

Sitting alongside the pearl earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth and the aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, sits an abundance of beautiful but affordable jewelry.

During an official visit to Sussex with Prince Harry on Wednesday, Meghan opted for high-end fashion, wearing pieces from Hugo Boss and Armani while carrying a $1,995 silk bag by luxe designer Gabriela Hearst. When it came to her jewelry, the royal kept things a little more purse-friendly.

Along with three bracelets from the U.K. jeweler Missoma (starting from just $89), the stylish royal wore a new necklace from Los Angeles-based jeweler Adina Reyter that was purchased just last week.

Adina Reyter

“Meghan always looks so impeccable and so stunning,” Reyter tells PEOPLE adding: “It’s so thrilling for me because she has access to the world’s most beautiful jewelry, but the fact that she purchases ours is such an unbelievable honor.”

Purchased from Club Monaco, the Solid Pave Teardrop Necklace, which retails for $418, features a 14K gold chain with a sterling silver and diamond-encrusted teardrop pendant and is currently sold out on the jeweler’s website.

It’s not the first time Meghan has bought pieces from Reyter, who has been in business since 2001 and specializes in everyday fine jewelry. Meghan purchased a pair of gold and diamond earrings from the brand earlier this year and has worn them on at least five occasions, including most recently at the launch of the Grenfall Tower charity cookbook last month.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

“They are delicate but strong,” says Reyter of the 3 Diamond Amigos Curve Posts, a 14K yellow gold design that the jeweler believes Meghan purchased herself at online retailer Shopbop.

“The fact that she wears them over and over again is such a validation for us and what we do,” says the designer who adds that sales instantly increase, every time the royal is photographed in her pieces. “We have sold out of those earrings many times over — from a business perspective, it’s really unbelievable.”

Adina Reyter

Adina Reyter

And while Meghan is clearly a fan of Reyter’s contemporary but classic jewelry pieces, Reyter says she’s been a huge fan of Meghan for years.

“The minute they started dating I said to everyone in my office – she is the quintessential Adina Reyter girl. She is chic, she’s sophisticated, but something about her is very relatable – she’s gorgeous, but it’s like this effortless beauty – I just think she nails it every time!”