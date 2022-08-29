Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key.

"We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.

She also revealed that Archie recently attended a birthday party for a preschool classmate, where he was something of a celebrity guest.

According to the magazine, "everyone was surprised" when the family showed up.

"I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this 1-year-old inside. I was like, 'Where's your mom?' And this mom on the outside goes, 'Oh, hi! I'm here. I wasn't sure if I should come in,' " Meghan, 41, said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Do you need your child? Of course you can come in.' "

PEOPLE previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to give Archie "as normal a life as possible" by relocating to California from the U.K., after stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020. The couple went on to welcome daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021.

Campbell Addy for The Cut

Meghan's interview with the New York Magazine offshoot was held at her Santa Barbara County home, with the writer describing the space as "climate-controlled and high-ceilinged and sun-dappled."

Her family's move to California began with a stay in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles home before purchasing the $14.65 million property in Montecito in August 2020.

Meghan said that although their house kept "popping up in online searches," they initially resisted checking it out.

"We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house," she told The Cut. "It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping — it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good."

Meghan and Harry eventually came for a tour and knew they wanted it before even seeing the inside.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan said. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.' "

"We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go…" Meghan said, taking a deep breath. "Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."