Meghan Markle Says Tabloids Should Come with a 'Warning Label Like Cigarettes'

The Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a panel discussion in New York City on Tuesday — and also addressed her own ongoing U.K. court case

Meghan Markle took aim at the tabloid media on Tuesday — and addressed her own ongoing court case involving articles published in the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in N.Y.C., the same day that lawyers for the Mail on Sunday's publishers appeared before the U.K. Court of Appeal to challenge her privacy and copyright infringement case win.

In February, a British judge granted summary judgment in Meghan's favor over five articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited in February 2019 that reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Tuesday's Times conversation turned to the position Meghan, 40, holds at the helm of the Archewell Foundation, which she started with Prince Harry, 37, after they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

"Being a boss — I've read great things about you as a boss, and if you read the tabloids, you can read all sorts of crazy things about being a boss," said host Andrew Ross Sorkin, who is editor-at-large, columnist and founder of DealBook The New York Times.

"Well, firstly I would urge you not to read tabloids," Meghan said. "Because I don't think that's healthy for anyone. Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do. Like, 'This is toxic for your mental health.' "

Meghan was also asked by Sorkin about the court case.

"In terms of this appeal, I won the case and this issue, frankly, has been going on when I had no children at all, I now have two children as you know," she said. "It's an arduous process."

"But again, it's just me standing up for what's right, be it in this case or in the [case for economic and professional parity] we're talking about today," Meghan continued. "At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what's right, and that's what I'm doing."

At Tuesday's hearing, lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited said they have a new witness statement from the Sussexes' former communications secretary Jason Knauf that they alleged shows Harry and Meghan indirectly cooperated with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom. The lawyers also argued that the judge should not have treated Meghan's letter as an "intimate communication" between her and her father.

If the statement is allowed to be introduced as evidence by the Court of Appeal, the lawyers told the judge, then the Mail will rely on it to prove that Harry and Meghan "considered it at least a serious possibility that the letter would be made public by her father and crafted the letter with that possibility specifically in mind. The Claimant's pleaded case is very different, namely that she did not even suspect that he would disclose the letter."

Following the ruling made in February, Meghan said that she was "grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account."

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence," the Duchess of Sussex added in her written statement. "For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

Her statement continued, "The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What The Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite. We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people's pain."

"But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won. We now know, and hope it creates legal precedent, that you cannot take somebody's privacy and exploit it in a privacy case, as the defendant has blatantly done over the past two years," she wrote.