Meghan Markle Talks About Hopes for Her Baby Girl on the Way: We 'Are Thrilled'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "thrilled" for their baby girl's arrival.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex — who is expecting the couple's second child, a little sister for 2-year-old Archie, this summer — made a virtual appearance at the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter," Meghan, 39, said. "It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow," she continued. "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together."

For her speech, Meghan wore a powerful piece of jewelry: Awe Inspired's "Women Power Charm Necklace." The gold necklace features a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist.

Meghan also spoke about how important it is for future generations to be given equal access to the COVID vaccine.

"We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," said Meghan.

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," she added.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 36, served as the campaign chairs of the star-studded show, which had a goal to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.

Ahead of the broadcast on Saturday evening, Global Citizen shared a clip of Harry discussing why the campaign is so important to him.

"Over the last year, everyone has experienced so much loss and so much struggle and I think the only way that we are really going to heal and recover is to do that together," he said.