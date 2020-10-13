Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Hasn't Been on Social Media 'for a Very Long Time'

"I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and many ways that’s helpful for me," the Duchess of Sussex said

Meghan Markle is opening up about finding the strength to make difficult decisions and why she has avoided social media in recent years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, took part in another virtual chat with Fortune for its "Most Powerful Next Gen Summit" on Tuesday, sharing how she’s learned to, in her words, "chase her convictions with action."

"It’s not easy. That’s the first place all of us have to start with. Sometimes making the best decision for yourself and your family might not be the most popular one," she told Fortune’s associate editor, Emma Hinchlife, from her new home in Santa Barbara.

"My faith is greater than my fear," said Meghan, who moved to California with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie after the couple stepped down as senior working royals earlier this year. "It has to be greater than whatever fears are hindering you from taking that step."

Image zoom Meghan Markle Fortune

She also talked about exercising her voice, which she had largely been unable to use when she was a senior working member of the royal family.

"Your voice matters," she said. "You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it. Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard, and now with the platform that people have on social media to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience, I think it's a huge responsibility."

Image zoom Meghan Markle Fortune

She then revealed why she has avoided social media in recent years.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," she shared. "I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us —that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have."

"I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and many ways that’s helpful for me," she added. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user."

Hinchlifee then asked Meghan how motherhood has changed how she feels about leadership.

"It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit," she said. "So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day — how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I.

"At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by certain things. I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial and instead talk about things that seem very straight forward, like exercising your right to vote. I think that's as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes and to that point as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

