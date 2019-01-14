Meghan Markle Takes a Royal Baby Name Suggestion from Girl, 7: 'That's a Really Pretty Name'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t know if they’ll gave a baby girl or baby boy this spring, but they have one more name to consider should they welcome a little princess.

During their visit the town of Birkenhead on Monday, the royal parents-to-be were excited to speak about their bundle on the way with the crowd gathered at Hamilton Square. After a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley spoke with the Duchess of Sussex and discovered that their friends both call them “Meg,” she offered a name suggestion for the baby.

Dudley told reporters, “I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.’ ”

Meghan Markle PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

During the royal couple’s royal tour in October, the pair hopped on one of Melbourne, Australia’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

Also in Melbourne, another name surfaced that could make their shortlist. The pair met a fan with a baby named Harriet — which is also the female version of the prince’s own name — and she later told UK outlet Sunday Express that Harry said: “That’s a great name.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Melbourne in October Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

As soon as Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, announced they were expecting their first child, British oddsmakers began predicting names for the royal baby. Victoria jumped to the top spot at 8/1 within the first minute of the baby news announcement, according to bookmaker William Hill. The name was a leading favorite for a girl for Ladbrokes as well at 8-1. Alice and Elizabeth are also tied at 8-1, according to William Hill.

For a boy, Ladbrokes bets place Albert and Arthur closely behind at 10-1, while William Hill has Alexander up at 7-1.

The names Diana and Charles (for the royal baby’s grandparents!) are also in the running.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

And Prince Charles is also getting in on the baby name talk! During a November visit to the Australia House in London, the Prince of Wales, 70, revealed two possible names for their future grandchild to the audience.

“Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby,” Charles said.

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist,” which are popular names Down Under and also the first names of Australian cricketer Shane Warne and pop star Kylie Minogue.

“But ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les,” he added, poking fun at actor Barry Humphries, who was sitting in the audience. Humphries has famously played characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson throughout his career.