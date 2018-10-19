Meghan Markle Switches From Her Beach Chic Attire to an Elegant Navy Dress for Girls School Visit

Meghan Markle has switched into her second look of the day in Sydney!

After kicking off the fourth day of her and Prince Harry‘s royal tour with a visit to the world famous Bondi Beach Friday local time, the pair headed to Macarthur Girls High School to meet with students about social justice and youth empowerment.

To match the occasion, Meghan, 37, switched out of her beach chic look from earlier — which included a striped Martin Grant maxi dress and Castañer espadrilles — and opted for more formal attire.

Wearing a navy and periwinkle Athena Pleated Midi Dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić, with a pair of suede beige pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Meghan looked effortlessly elegant for her visit with the students. The royal’s hair was also styled in a classy half-up ponytail.

Meghan Markle Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

Harry, 34, also made a quick change for the event, switching from an earlier blue button-down and khakis to a more formal blue plaid shirt (to match his wife) with a black jacket.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Shows the Key to Traveling Is Packing Light by Making a Stylish Piece Work Overtime

Meghan has been gravitating towards navy dresses recently.

During yesterday’s first appearance at the grounds of the Royal Botanic Gardens, the former Suits star wore a navy dress by Australian designer Dion Lee and matching Manolo suede heels. She also wore the same color dress to Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding last week.

Throughout her visit, Meghan has shown off just how resourceful she can be while packing, after re-wearing her Martin Grant trench coat during the first few events of the trip.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scott Barbour/Getty

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Chic Style

Earlier on Friday, Meghan and Harry took a trip to Bondi Beach, where they were greeted by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave.

The colorfully dressed local surfing community group spoke to the royals about their dedication to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way, before offering them leis to spice up their own beach chic outfits.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty

RELATED: Beach Day, Take Two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Barefoot at Bondi Beach

They took part in the “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, in an “anti-bad vibe circle.”

The couple also had the opportunity to interact with others enjoying yoga, a favorite activity of Meghan’s, and surfing — and Harry even helped wax a surfboard!

While there, Meghan also opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hit the Beach in Australia