The Sweet Symbolism Behind Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Outfit — and a Nod to Son Archie!

When Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon, she went for a casual but chic look with a sweet nod to her son Archie, wearing some of her favorite humanitarian fashion labels.

Taking her seat on the fourth day of the tennis championships on Thursday afternoon with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis to watch pal Serena Williams play, Meghan wore blue skinny jeans with a simple black vest and white pinstriped blazer but it was her necklace that garnered the most attention – a delicate gold chain featuring a charm with the letter “A“ for Archie.

Meghan also wore her Pippa Small Nosheen gold-plated stud earrings, a collaboration between the jeweler and the charity Turquoise Mountain, which employs local artisans in war-torn Kabul. A huge fan of Small’s pieces, the jeweler says she couldn’t be happier to have Meghan as a customer.

“Having her wear these pieces makes them heard and seen, it’s unimaginable how impactful that has been for them,” the London-based jeweler tells PEOPLE, adding that the $60 studs have become a bestseller for the brand.

As for the rest of her look, the royal mom opted for some of her Australian tour favorites, wearing her L’Agence, Brea pinstripe linen blazer and a new pair of jeans from the Australian brand Outland Denim. While the Harriet style in black was her go-to choice last October on her and Prince Harry’s 16-day tour, this time she debuted the high-rise skinny design in Bryon Tonal, a mid-blue shade. Made from organic cotton in a Cambodian factory by seamstresses rescued from the sex trafficking industry, the brand has employed 46 more workers as a result of increased sales since Meghan wore the label last year.

Meghan also wore a new pair of Finlay London sunglasses, the Henrietta style in black, which sold out within hours of her Wimbledon appearance (pre-orders are expected to be delivered mid-October).

The $180 design, which comes in eight colors (of all which are selling out fast!) are handcrafted in Northern Italy. The dressed-down look was topped off with her Madewell Panama hat which she wore to Wimbledon back in 2016.