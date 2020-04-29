Meghan Markle Surprises Smart Works Client Before Job Interview: ‘My Fingers Are Crossed for You’

“You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited,” Meghan Markle said during her candid video chat

Almost one month after her exit from royal life, Meghan Markle is still finding ways to connect with her patronages back in the U.K.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex volunteered to speak with one of the clients at Smart Works, a charity that helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews. Meghan, who became patron of the organization in January 2019, offered words of advice and encouragement ahead of the client’s interview.

The Duchess of Sussex conducted the video call from her new home in Los Angeles, where she moved with Prince Harry and their son Archie last month.

During the session, Meghan, who wore a deep rose sweater and a pair of gold necklaces, praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this.”

“You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited,” Meghan said. “When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.”

The client then replied, "Thank you so much, that means so much to me."

Meghan continued, “Of course! I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

When asked about her patronage, Meghan replied, “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about.

"I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”

Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago, the organization has delivered 200 hours of support to our clients.

“It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” Meghan said in a statement.

Clients of the charity receive one-on-one interview preparation and an outfit to help them secure employment. Once the client lands a job, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck.

Image zoom Meghan Markle at the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty

In September 2019, after returning from maternity leave, Meghan launched a capsule collection for Smart Works. For every item bought during the online and in-store sale of the collection, one was donated to Smart Works — allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” Meghan said at the time.