Meghan Markle Surprised Her Longtime Makeup Artist for His Birthday During N.Y.C. Trip

Before she cheered on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, Meghan Markle made a special surprise to her longtime friend and makeup artist.

On Saturday, Daniel Martin shared a photo of a plate of cupcakes to mark his birthday. “I am so overwhelmed by all of your well wishes! My sincerest gratitude!! Thanks to everyone for reaching out to me today,” wrote the Dior Beauty brand ambassador and creative consultant for Honest Beauty.

“Meg, love you friend for surprising me on my special day,” Martin added, giving the royal a sweet shout-out.

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex know Martin as her go-to makeup artist, who perfected her stunning beauty on the royal’s wedding day to Prince Harry in May 2018. In addition, Martin helped plan Meghan’s New York City baby shower in February, along with tennis star Williams, Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan’s N.Y.C. trip marked her first trip as a new mom following the birth of her son Archie, now 4 months old.

The mother of one boarded a commercial flight from London on Friday morning and made the last-minute trip without husband Prince Harry and Archie — marking the first time Meghan is traveling without her baby.

The father-son duo is expected to stay at home in Windsor, with Meghan returning from her homeland visit at the end of the weekend.

The last time Meghan was in the Big Apple, she was with Martin at her baby shower, which he previously told PEOPLE “was exactly what she needed.”

“It was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn’t seen each other since the wedding,” Martin said. “Snow was falling outside, and it was so cozy — we all sat on couches or on the floor and told stories and caught up. It was like going to a family reunion.”

Hours before her U.S. Open appearance, Meghan beat her jet lag by taking a yoga class shortly after arriving stateside.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that she and a friend headed to Modo Yoga, which offers hot yoga classes in an eco-conscious studio, in the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C.

Meghan joined a surprisingly full yoga class of up to 60 people. “There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles” among some of the respectful patrons, a source told PEOPLE. “He has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York. It was the perfect remedy for jet lag.”