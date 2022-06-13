Meghan Markle Served as a 'Guest Coach' on Surprise Visit to Center for Girls and Non-Binary Kids
Meghan Markle made a meaningful side trip during her stay in the Netherlands with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in April.
It was revealed Monday that the Duchess of Sussex, 40, visited Project Fearless, an organization in Amsterdam offering after-school programs for girls and nonbinary youth ages 9 to 14.
Stopping by the Amsterdam center in honor of its third anniversary, Meghan joined Project Fearless' inaugural entrepreneurship course as a guest coach.
"Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges," Meghan said in a statement shared by the nonprofit on Monday.
As seen in shots shared to Project Fearless' Instagram page, the duchess brainstormed ideas on a poster board with teens, sat and stood with the students in a circle and smiled in the middle of a celebratory group photo.
In other photos from her visit to Project Fearless, Meghan spoke with students at a table and gave one young student a big hug.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Project Fearless founder Mérida Miller said that Meghan's visit had a real impact on the young participants.
"The Duchess' visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice," Miller says.
Project Fearless' other course themes include climate science, skateboarding and kick-boxing. To date, the center has worked with almost 750 local children.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the fifth Invictus Games, Prince Harry opened up about what it meant to have his wife by his side for the epic event in The Hague. The Duke of Sussex, 37, founded the adaptive sports competition for service personnel and veterans in 2014. Three years later, he and Meghan famously took their relationship public at the 2017 Toronto Games.
"I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything. Last time we were at the Games was in Sydney in 2018, when we had just announced we were pregnant with [our son] Archie," the prince told PEOPLE.
"So the Games are important to us for many reasons, and they're anchored to very pivotal and sentimental moments for us as a couple. I am an incredibly lucky man to have her as my wife," Harry added.