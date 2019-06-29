Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance with Prince Harry at First-Ever MLB Game in London

Take them out to the ball game!

Meghan Markle surprised fans on Saturday by making an unannounced appearance with Prince Harry as the pair attended the first-ever regular season MLB game played in London.

The new mom, 37, opted for a black dress with a color-coordinated belt for the outing, which took place just under 8 weeks after she welcomed son Archie. Wearing a similarly-hued outfit, Harry proudly wore a black Invictus Games polo with a pair of dark pants.

Notably, the royal couple’s looks had no hint to whether they would be rooting for either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox to win the two-game series — and the pair met with both baseball teams ahead of the start of the game.

“I was very very nervous. I haven’t felt this nervous in a while but it was a great moment for the team,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told ESPN about meeting the royals. “We were pleased to have them in the clubhouse.”

Although the royal parents didn’t bring along their son for the trip, they did receive adorable outfits for him from both teams.

The couple’s visit to London’s former Olympic stadium came almost nine years after Harry first took place in a baseball game, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game in 2010.

The then 26-year-old prince, who was wearing a Mets baseball cap, smiled while making his appearance on U.K. Armed Forces Day. After joking with the catcher, took a deep breath, then impressively threw the ball right over the plate.

Harry also tried his hand at the sport again during a 2013 visit to New York City when he visited the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program and played T-ball with children from the area and former Yankees player Mark Teixeira.

Meghan and Harry’s most recent outing together occurred earlier this month at the Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

The couple has also recently announced that they are making plans to embark on their next big royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Thursday that they will carry out a royal tour in Africa this fall. In a post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, they also hinted that son Archie, born on May 6, will be coming along: “This will be their first official tour as a family!”

They will visit the country of South Africa, with Prince Harry also making stops in Malawi and Angola. He’ll also do a “short working visit in Botswana on route to the other countries,” according to the Instagram post.