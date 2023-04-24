Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Video Appearance Supporting Friend and Go-to Photographer Misan Harriman

Meghan Markle is celebrating her friend Misan Harriman's latest accolade.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, introduced the photographer, entrepreneur and social activist via video before his recent TED Talk, her first appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not attend King Charles' coronation with her husband Prince Harry.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience," Meghan began.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces," she continued. "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman, who took some of the most circulated photos of the Black Lives Matter movement and serves as chair of the Southbank Centre in London, thanked Meghan for the words of support.

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️," he wrote on Instagram Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have turned to Harriman to capture important milestones before, from their 2021 pregnancy announcement to Princess Lilibet's first birthday photos in June 2022. Harriman and his family were guests at Lili's Frogmore Cottage party, and he later appeared in the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which debuted on Netflix in December.

Meghan's surprise video introduction follows the news that she will not attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London. On April 12, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry, 38, will support his father at the crowning ceremony while Meghan remains in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The May 6 coronation day is also Archie's 4th birthday, and a source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that they'll celebrate with a small party at home.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," the source says. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Of course, Archie's little sister will also be part of the festivities.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source adds.

Though family tensions eventually lead Harry and Meghan to step back from their royal roles in 2020, and relations have remained strained since the release of his memoir Spare over the winter, the Duke of Sussex is thought to attend the coronation out of duty and love for his father.

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad," a close friend recently told PEOPLE.

The crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey is poised to be Prince Harry's first public outing with other members of the royal family following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September, which Meghan also attended. The couple had been in Europe for a series of charitable events when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors said they were "concerned" for her health.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip abroad and remained in the U.K. for the funerary events that followed, before returning home to California.

Prince Harry later made a surprise solo trip to London in March for court hearings that will determine whether his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for alleged illegal information gathering goes to trial. PEOPLE understands that he did not see his father the King or brother Prince William during his stay in the U.K.