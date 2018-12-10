Surprise! Every Photo from Meghan Markle's Unannounced Appearance at the British Fashion Awards

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump over her one-shoulder Givenchy black dress for her big cameo

Stephanie Petit
December 10, 2018 05:34 PM
<p>Surprise!&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;made an unannounced appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images
<p>She had a very special reason for her appearance:&nbsp;to honor her wedding dress designer,&nbsp;Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.</p>
pinterest

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images
<p>The Duchess of Sussex, alongside actress Rosamund Pike, was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump.</p>
pinterest

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images
<p>She swept her hair back into a low bun &ndash; without her signature pieces of loose hair in the front.</p>
pinterest

<p>&#8220;It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,&#8221; Meghan said to cheers from the crowd.</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images
<p>Waight Keller thanked Meghan for trusting her to design her gown for her big day.</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)
<p>&#8220;I got to know Meghan on such a personal level,&#8221; the British designer said. &#8220;To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor. I can&#8217;t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images
<p>Appropriately, Meghan rocked a one-shoulder black dress by Givenchy for the occasion.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images
<p>Meghan also had her nails painted black and wore a gold cuff bracelet.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)
<p>That&#8217;s one fashionable royal mama-to-be!</p>
pinterest

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images
