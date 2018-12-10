Surprise! Every Photo from Meghan Markle's Unannounced Appearance at the British Fashion Awards

Surprise! Meghan Markle made an unannounced appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.
She had a very special reason for her appearance: to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.
The Duchess of Sussex, alongside actress Rosamund Pike, was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump.
She swept her hair back into a low bun – without her signature pieces of loose hair in the front.
“It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” Meghan said to cheers from the crowd.
Waight Keller thanked Meghan for trusting her to design her gown for her big day.
“I got to know Meghan on such a personal level,” the British designer said. “To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor. I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.”
Appropriately, Meghan rocked a one-shoulder black dress by Givenchy for the occasion.
Meghan also had her nails painted black and wore a gold cuff bracelet.
That’s one fashionable royal mama-to-be!
