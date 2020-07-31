Meghan Markle Supports Refugees (Through Cooking Class!) as Royal Foundation Officially Dissolves

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using the remaining funds of their foundation to support causes close to their hearts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dissolved their Sussex Royal foundation, and they're using the remaining funds to support causes close to their hearts.

On Friday, the charity Migrateful announced on Twitter that they received a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex. "We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission," the organization wrote.

The charity uses one of Meghan's favorite activities — cooking — to help refugees, asylum seekers and migrants struggling to integrate and gain employment. Migrateful empowers them by having them run cooking classes, helping to build confidence and social connections while promoting cultural exchange with the community.

"Migrateful looks to support migrants in a number of ways relating to wellbeing, employability and integration," according to their website. "We provide our chefs with wider social networks, improved English language and communication skills, increased confidence, a source of income, and opportunities to celebrate and share their culture."

One of Meghan's first projects as a member of the royal family was helping the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen create a cookbook of their favorite 50 recipes. The Duchess of Sussex wrote the forward for Together: Our Community Cookbook, which raised funds to help the organization support victims of the 2017 Grenfell fire that claimed the lives of 72 Londoners.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, formally closed down their charity SussexRoyal earlier this month. As part of their departure agreement with Queen Elizabeth, the couple could not have the word royal in their charitable arm or future organization and have decided not to use their Royal Highness titles. So, it became impossible to continue with the non-profit as it was.

Their new philanthropic organization is called Archewell — its name, a nod to their son Archie, also blends "an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," they explained in April.

In SussexRoyal’s short life, its only ongoing program was the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst. That is now operating as an independent non-profit based in the U.K., and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over to it.

This week, in his first appearance since parts of the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family have been revealed, Prince Harry joined Travalyst's virtual Global Summit from their home in Los Angeles.