Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry From the Sidelines at a Polo Game in Santa Barbara
Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest cheerleader!
The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband as he played a polo game with the Los Padres team in California.
Markle, 40, wore a light blue denim shirt and shorts ensemble as she joined Prince Harry, 37, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She paired the outfit with flat Grecian-style leather sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
In one snapshot, Markle appeared enthralled by the on-field action as she stood on the sidelines to cheer for her husband.
Prince Harry, alongside his friend and the founder of his team, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, were playing in the semi-final against Folded Hills. However, their hope to battle in the final did not come to fruition after their team ultimately lost the match on Friday.
Last weekend, Prince Harry was spotted at a polo game with Figueras and their teammates playing against Dundee II. The match, which was open to the public, ended with the opposing team winning by 12-8. Markle was reportedly not in attendance at the event.
Earlier this month, Harry and Markle publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family for the first time since they stepped back from their roles as working royals in March 2020.
The couple made their appearances in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's four days of festivities to commemorate the monarch's historic 70-year reign.
During their trip across the pond, Meghan and Prince Harry brought their two children — 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The trip gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. She is named after the monarch whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.
On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home to celebrate daughter Lili's first birthday before sharing a candid photo of Lili a few days later in honor of her milestone birthday.