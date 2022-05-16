Harry joined his longtime pal Nacho Figueras on a team called Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish

Meghan Markle Cheers On Prince Harry at Polo Tournament Near Their California Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent the weekend in the California sunshine as the Duke of Sussex competed in another polo tournament on his new team.

The couple was spotted over the weekend at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from their Montecito home. Prince Harry's team — Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish — took second place in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge.

Meghan, 40, was there to support her husband, 37, on two separate days. For both outings, she chose a monochrome look — one white, another day blue — pairing shorts with a button-down blouse. She accessorized each ensemble with sunglasses and sandals.

However, the couple's two children — son Archie Harrison, who recently turned 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 on June 4 — appeared to stay home.

Nacho Figueras — Prince Harry's longtime pal who he frequently plays polo alongside — shared a bit about their team after competing earlier this month.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras wrote on Instagram. "We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Last year, Prince Harry traveled to Aspen for a charity polo match benefiting his charity Sentebale. Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

During his surprise appearance at the event, he also promised $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement.

Harry has made a point to participate in the charity polo match in recent years. Just weeks after Archie was born in 2019, Queen Elizabeth's grandson traveled to Rome for his first night away from his son for the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced earlier this month that they will travel to the U.K. in a few weeks with their two children to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The trip will be the first time Lili, who was born in California last year, will visit her dad's homeland.

The news came shortly after Queen Elizabeth, 96, announced that only working members of the royal family will appear for the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as part of Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual public birthday celebration.