Meghan Markle Called This the 'Sweetest Summer Tradition She Can Think of'

Meghan Markle is spending a low-key summer on maternity leave with baby Archie. However, she and Prince Harry have at least one special trip planned to visit Queen Elizabeth at the monarch’s favorite residence — Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And there’s one thing Meghan will be sure to pack along: her favorite books.

“Whether it’s to escape, to inform, to inspire or to just turn off the world while you sit by a pool, I love getting lost in a good book,” Meghan Markle once wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In the summer of 2014, two years before she met Prince Harry on a blind date, Meghan shared her summer reading list on her now defunct blog and revealed one of the “sweetest” traditions to go with it.

With the help of her Suits “sisterwives,” Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, Meghan shared what “literary finds they would be delving into between the scripts we read every week.”

So what are Meghan’s top three picks?

Up first is The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan. The Duchess of Sussex said she was “undone by this book,” which is a collection of essays written by Keegan, who died in a car accident just five days after graduating Mana Cum Laude from Yale in 2012. Meghan “couldn’t put it down.”

Next is The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy, which Meghan says she always goes back to “for summer reading because it’s light and fun, and exactly what I want when I’m laying on a beach.”

“I love opening the pages and finding little flecks of sand from vacations past,” she said about the well-loved book, which is set in the 1950s and about an American girl in Paris who “lives wildly and fully, and runs a muck,” according to Meghan.

Her final pick is Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which has now been turned into a feature film starring Cate Blanchett.

“My friend, Benita, recommended this one to me and Sarah. B is an avid reader, and knows that during the summer it’s nice to escape with a book that just makes you laugh. Guffaw, even. This is that book,” Meghan wrote.

Meghan went on to share her costars’ favorite picks, revealing that Rafferty also takes part in summer reading with her daughter, which Meghan called “the sweetest tradition I can think of.”

Now a mom herself, Meghan will no doubt share her love of reading with her son in the years to come.