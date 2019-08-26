Meghan Markle's Summer Favorites from 2014 Unearthed — and It Includes a 'Love of All Things Brit'

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take in their final days of summer with baby Archie, here’s a look back at the Duchess of Sussex’s perfect idea of summertime.

In a blog post in 2014 on her now defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, Meghan wrote about her favorite summery traditions.

“Sun kissed afternoons, cocktail in hand, surrounded by nothing but the laughter of your closest mates, an Otis Redding playlist, and the whistling breeze of the wind. I’m talking about perfection, people,” Meghan wrote in a June 20, 2014 blog post (two years before she met Prince Harry on a blind date!). “The perfection that comes with summertime. Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list.”

She went on to tee up her signature summer drink — and included a nod to her “love of all things” British.

“And while I generally opt to whet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup,” she continued. “Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup.

“Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!”

Meghan and Harry recently traveled to Nice in the south of France for an overseas vacation with their 3-month-old son. Their arrival in the French Riviera came just two days after they arrived back from Ibiza, where they took a break around August 4, when Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.

Check out Meghan’s “Tig Cup” recipe below:

DIRECTIONS

1. Stack a sprinkling of the cucumber/mint/celery/radish/lime into the glass. Fill glass with ice.

2. In a shaker, add a couple ounces of gin and a splash of the maraschino cherry liqueur.

Don’t be scared on the name of the latter – I personally loathe syrupy sweet drinks but this has just enough of a subtle sweetness that it really acts as more of a back note in the drink. Plus the maraschino cherry of it all reminds me of drinking Shirley temples as a little girl. My, have we grown up.

1. Shake the alcohols hard with ice.

2. Back to your glass – pour a two count of tonic and a three count of soda water.

I don’t gravitate to the taste of tonic so I always go heavier on the soda, but feel free to reverse the measurements of these two, or play around with it to taste.

1. Strain the gin and liqueur mixture into the two glasses, splitting equally. Finish each drink with a twist of the grapefruit over the top.

This is also a great and easy drink to make as a pitcher for friends

Meghan shut down her lifestyle site in April 2017. She started The Tig in 2014 as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspire her — in particular, food and travel. The name was inspired by the wine Tignanello.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”