Archie Harrison
23 featured stories since

Meghan Markle's Summer Favorites from 2014 Unearthed — and It Includes a 'Love of All Things Brit'

"Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list," Meghan Markle wrote

By Erin Hill
August 26, 2019 10:25 AM

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take in their final days of summer with baby Archie, here’s a look back at the Duchess of Sussex’s perfect idea of summertime.

In a blog post in 2014 on her now defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, Meghan wrote about her favorite summery traditions.

“Sun kissed afternoons, cocktail in hand, surrounded by nothing but the laughter of your closest mates, an Otis Redding playlist, and the whistling breeze of the wind. I’m talking about perfection, people,” Meghan wrote in a June 20, 2014 blog post (two years before she met Prince Harry on a blind date!). “The perfection that comes with summertime. Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Called This the ‘Sweetest Summer Tradition She Can Think of’

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Story Continues Below
Skip
Archie Harrison
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
Is Baby Archie More Compatible with Meghan or Harry? Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Speaks Out
5/9/2019
Did This Little Boy Inspire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Name Their Son Archie?
5/10/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Archie on First Mother's Day — with Tribute to Princess Diana
5/11/2019
How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her First Mother's Day with Baby Archie
5/12/2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Met Baby Archie Yet — Here's When They'll See Him
5/12/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home with Archie Is 'So Cute and Warm': 'It's a Fresh Start'
5/22/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Official Africa Tour This Fall — with Baby Archie!
6/26/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
Inside Meghan Markle's First Public Outing with Son Archie: 'She Was Doting on Him'
7/10/2019
Meghan Markle Talks About Archie in Candid Letter: 'This Is a Very Special Time for Me Personally'
7/29/2019
Prince Harry Reveals the 'Maximum' Number of Children He Wants to Have with Meghan Markle
7/29/2019
Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday in Loving Message
8/3/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'
8/14/2019
Beach Baby! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Archie on Vacation to the South of France
8/18/2019
Pink Comes to Meghan Markle’s Defense After 'Out of Control' Public Bullying: 'Let's Be Kinder'
8/19/2019
Prince Harry Takes a Break from His Summer Vacation to Attend Rugby League Challenge Cup Final
8/24/2019
Meghan Markle's Summer Favorites from 2014 Unearthed — and It Includes a 'Love of All Things Brit'
8/25/2019

She went on to tee up her signature summer drink — and included a nod to her “love of all things” British.

“And while I generally opt to whet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup,” she continued. “Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup.

“Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!”

Meghan Markle and Archie
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry recently traveled to Nice in the south of France for an overseas vacation with their 3-month-old son. Their arrival in the French Riviera came just two days after they arrived back from Ibiza, where they took a break around August 4, when Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.

Check out Meghan’s “Tig Cup” recipe below:

DIRECTIONS
1. Stack a sprinkling of the cucumber/mint/celery/radish/lime into the glass. Fill glass with ice.
2. In a shaker, add a couple ounces of gin and a splash of the maraschino cherry liqueur.

Don’t be scared on the name of the latter – I personally loathe syrupy sweet drinks but this has just enough of a subtle sweetness that it really acts as more of a back note in the drink. Plus the maraschino cherry of it all reminds me of drinking Shirley temples as a little girl. My, have we grown up.

1. Shake the alcohols hard with ice.
2. Back to your glass – pour a two count of tonic and a three count of soda water.

I don’t gravitate to the taste of tonic so I always go heavier on the soda, but feel free to reverse the measurements of these two, or play around with it to taste.

1. Strain the gin and liqueur mixture into the two glasses, splitting equally. Finish each drink with a twist of the grapefruit over the top.

This is also a great and easy drink to make as a pitcher for friends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan shut down her lifestyle site in April 2017. She started The Tig in 2014 as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspire her — in particular, food and travel. The name was inspired by the wine Tignanello.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.