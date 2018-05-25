Watch Meghan Markle's Suits Costars Sing 'Chapel of Love' En Route to the Royal Wedding

Suits hasn’t done a musical episode, but its cast was so excited to be attending former costar Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding, they performed a tune anyway.

While on the shuttle headed to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for that unforgettable ceremony, Gabriel Macht, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, rallied fellow guests into a rousing sing-along of “Chapel of Love,” by The Dixie Cups.

While many chimed in for the festive occasion, Macht’s wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, and Priyanka Chopra are among those simply laughing and smiling in the video posted by former Suits executive producer Anton Cropper.

And they definitely were right to laugh: No one really seemed to know the lyrics to the popular 1964 song.

Not long after, Markle married Prince Harry and her former castmates were among the 600 who attended the lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth in St. George’s Hall.

Korsh shared his experience at the royal wedding on social media two days later and described Harry as “looking earnest and somehow vulnerable” as he walked down the aisle, while Meghan was “strong and proud and regal and beautiful.”

“To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words,” he continued.

“After that, the walk to the reception was like a dream where we found ourselves momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney. I could tell they really wanted to run up and greet met but it was clear they were too shy. Either that or they had no idea who I was or even that I was there. But I’m pretty sure it was the former.”

Korsh concluded, “I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness.”