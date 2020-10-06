Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Patrick J. Adams Admits He's Too 'Intimidated' to Call Her

"I miss my friend, but I'm very happy she's doing well," Patrick J. Adams said of the Duchess of Sussex

Patrick J. Adams says "pure fear" is preventing him from calling his former Suits costar Meghan Markle.

The actor played the Duchess of Sussex's love interest on the USA drama, but after attending her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, he's had little contact with Meghan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he told the Radio Times. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."

Adams said that after Meghan and Harry's 1-year-old son Archie was born and he welcomed a daughter with Troian Bellisario, the former costars were in touch.

"After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared,” he explained. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

Image zoom Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle Alexandra Wyman/Getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Shane Mahood/Getty Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Suits Twitter

After Archie's birth in May 2019, Adams expressed his happiness for his onscreen wife.

"Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents,” the actor tweeted. "Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon."

Image zoom Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Adams added that it's difficult to see the media scrutiny Meghan has been under since leaving Suits and marrying Prince Harry.

"Knowing what's in Meghan's heart and knowing how compassionate she can be, it's hard to watch because you want your friends to be left alone to build their life together," he said.

Adams, 39, also recently spoke about his relationship with Meghan, also 39, with Access Hollywood, saying that he was "happy to have her stateside" after she relocated with her family to California earlier this year.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The actor also applauded his former costar's recent work in encouraging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.