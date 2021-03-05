Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Patrick J. Adams Slams Palace amid Bullying Allegations Against Her

"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying,' " he tweeted

Patrick J. Adams has joined many of Meghan Markle's friends and colleagues in defending her against bullying allegations, which the Duchess of Sussex has denied.

The actor, who played Meghan's love interest on the show Suits before she married Prince Harry, stood up for his former costar in a Twitter thread on Friday.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he began.

Adams said as Meghan became more recognized and written about in the media, he was "sickened" to see the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world." However, he "knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

The actor also slammed the British royal family for their role.

"It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," he wrote. "IMO, this newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

He concluded, "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Image zoom Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle on Suits | Credit: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Other Suits staff members also stood up to defend Meghan, 39. The creator of the show, Aaron Korsh, called Meghan a "strong woman with a kind heart."

"Meghan Markle is not a monster," he wrote on Twitter Friday. "She's a strong woman with a kind heart who's trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don't know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I'm going to hell 50 times over."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jon Cowan, a writer for Suits, stood up for Meghan in a tweet on Thursday, saying that she was a "warm, kind, caring person."

"It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," he wrote in response to a now-deleted tweet. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Angela Harvey, a TV writer, also said Meghan was a "loved" coworker on Suits.

"I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits," she tweeted. "The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond."

Image zoom Meghan Markle | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Others — including Meghan's longtime friend, writer and television producer Lindsay Jill Roth, actress Janina Gavankar, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, director and producer Silver Tree and Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin — also spoke out against the bullying accusations.

The Times article surfaced complaints made in October 2018 by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, which claimed that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member. The piece was published just five days before Meghan and Prince Harry's highly anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing Sunday on CBS.