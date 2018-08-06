Twitter Went Wild Over Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Protocol with a Tiny Wardrobe Malfunction

Meghan Markle has dealt with plenty of public scrutiny since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, and a blink-and-you-miss-it wardrobe malfunction is no exception.

The newlywed celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday by attending the wedding of Harry’s longtime pal, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks. However, an undone top button combined with a friendly wave to the crowd revealed that Meghan was sporting a lace black bra under her color-block, pleated shirtdress from Club Monaco.

“Meghan at a wedding: black dress, waving at the cameras, with her bra showing. I thought Meghan was supposed to be smart??” wrote one Twitter user following the accidental slip.

Despite Meghan re-securing the top button, others accused the not-so-royal moment of being “deliberate.”

“Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction,” said one, while another added, “WHO wears black to a wedding with her top buttons undone showing a racy bra? Narciccist attention seeking #MeghanMarkle she just can’t stop herself can she?”

Even royals aren’t immune to the occasional outfit rebellion, like when Kate Middleton had a Marilyn Monroe moment thanks to a strong gust of wind during a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s house during her 2016 royal visit to India. Similarly, Kate’s yellow dress was caught in a gust on an airport tarmac during the couple’s first royal tour to Canada.

Some have reported that Queen Elizabeth puts weights in the hems of skirts to avoid any chance of an unflattering photo.

Despite the awkward moment, Meghan was all smiles for her first birthday as an official royal after her own wedding in May.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed approvingly at his wife.

While Harry tended to his duties, Meghan chatted with several women in attendance, including Celia McCorquodale, whose June wedding she previously attended with Harry.