Let Meghan Markle's Style Inspire Your Valentine's Day Outfit

Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they've grabbed Prince Harry's, too

More
Alexis Bennett
January 23, 2018 10:15 AM
<p>Stop worrying about what you&#8217;re going to wear on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/holidays-occasions/valentines-day">Valentine&#8217;s Day</a> and let <a href="https://people.com/royals/everything-you-need-to-copy-meghan-markles-chic-style">Meghan Markle</a>&#8216;s style inspire your look. It doesn&#8217;t matter if she&#8217;s hitting the red carpet in a cute, little mini dress or working it in a chic suit, she is a constant source of fashion inspiration. Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they&#8217;ve grabbed <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>&#8216;s, too. So we&#8217;re looking to the lucky lady as we solidify our date-night look.</p> <p>Ahead, you&#8217;ll find some of her best style moments, and they are sure to leave your guy impressed, too. So get to it and shop Markle&#8217;s style now. Valentine&#8217;s Day will be here before you know it.</p> <p><em>A version of this post originally appeared on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/fashion/clothing/lmeghan-markle-style-valentines-day-outfit">InStyle.com</a>.</em></p>
pinterest

Stop worrying about what you’re going to wear on Valentine’s Day and let Meghan Markle‘s style inspire your look. It doesn’t matter if she’s hitting the red carpet in a cute, little mini dress or working it in a chic suit, she is a constant source of fashion inspiration. Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they’ve grabbed Prince Harry‘s, too. So we’re looking to the lucky lady as we solidify our date-night look.

Ahead, you’ll find some of her best style moments, and they are sure to leave your guy impressed, too. So get to it and shop Markle’s style now. Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it.

A version of this post originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Wow him in a show-stopping dress in a passionate color and flattering silhouette.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Yumi Kim Sweetheart Midi Dress, $124; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fyumi-kim-sweetheart-midi-dress%3FID%3D2599672&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">bloomingdales.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Adelyn Rae Asymmetrical Crepe Fit &amp; Flare Dress, $98; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fadelyn-rae-asymmetrical-crepe-fit-flare-dress%252F4183566%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DRED&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Red Flare Dress

Wow him in a show-stopping dress in a passionate color and flattering silhouette.

Get the Look!
Yumi Kim Sweetheart Midi Dress, $124; bloomingdales.com                                                     Adelyn Rae Asymmetrical Crepe Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
<p>Turn things up in a lwd (little white dress) that has a halter neckline.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Iro Pawla Racerback Sheath Dress, $102; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=516447.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5463&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FIro-Pawla-Racerback-Sheath-Dress-Ecru%252Fprod189260183%252Fp.prod&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">neimanmarcus.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Likely Carolyn Dress, $188; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcarolyn-dress-likely%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1525687257.htm%253Ffm%253Dsearch-viewall-shopbysize%2526os%253Dfalse&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">shopbop.com</a></p>
pinterest
Halter Sheath Dress

Turn things up in a lwd (little white dress) that has a halter neckline.

Get the Look!
Iro Pawla Racerback Sheath Dress, $102; neimanmarcus.com                                                       Likely Carolyn Dress, $188; shopbop.com

George Pimentel/Getty Images
<p>Keep your date impressed with a strapless design that features a peplum accent.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Badgley Mischka Collection Sculpture Flower Waist Strapless Cocktail Sheath Dress, $475; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=516447.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5463&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FBadgley-Mischka-Collection-Sculpture-Flower-Waist-Strapless-Cocktail-Sheath-Dress%252Fprod205510347%252Fp.prod&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">neimanmarcus.com</a>&nbsp; Adelyn Rae Harper Dress, $80; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM/https://www.zappos.com/p/adelyn-rae-harper-tube-dress-rouge/product/9023547/color/2111?ef_id=WZrm4AAAAF5izWdN:20180123044919:s">zappos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cocktail Sheath Dress

Keep your date impressed with a strapless design that features a peplum accent.

Get the Look!
Badgley Mischka Collection Sculpture Flower Waist Strapless Cocktail Sheath Dress, $475; neimanmarcus.com  Adelyn Rae Harper Dress, $80; zappos.com

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Try out a mini dress that resembles your favorite blazer.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look</strong>!<br /> Asymmetric Blazer Dress, $68; <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fblack-asymmetric-blazer-dress-10071939">missguidedus.com</a>&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; Louise Metallic Blazer Dress, $31; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM/http://us.boohoo.com/louise-metallic-blazer-dress/DZZ36880.html">boohoo.com</a></p>
pinterest
Blazer Dress

Try out a mini dress that resembles your favorite blazer.

Get the Look!
Asymmetric Blazer Dress, $68; missguidedus.com               Louise Metallic Blazer Dress, $31; boohoo.com

D Dipasupil/Getty Images
<p>Skip the dress and grab a pair of leather leggings that offer a cool-girl vibe.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Plush Zippered Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings, $68; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fzippered-fleece-lined-liquid-legging%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1576585694.htm&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">shopbop.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $110; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8156&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fspanx-faux-leather-moto-leggings%252F4711189%253Fcm_mmc%253DLinkshare-_-partner-_-10-_-1%2526siteId%253D93xLBvPhAeE-ZjncUZ2nfmnFtBr.g.VOkA&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Liquid Leggings

Skip the dress and grab a pair of leather leggings that offer a cool-girl vibe.

Get the Look!
Plush Zippered Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings, $68; shopbop.com                                                                 Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $110; nordstrom.com

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
<p>Go all out with a glamorous dress that will have him staring all night long. There&#8217;s nothing more subtly sexier than showing off your shoulders.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Vince Camuto One-Shoulder Satin Sheath Dress, $188; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=486467.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1513&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fvince-camuto-one-shoulder-satin-sheath-dress%3FID%3D5408514&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">macys.com</a></p>
pinterest
One-Shoulder Sheath Dress

Go all out with a glamorous dress that will have him staring all night long. There’s nothing more subtly sexier than showing off your shoulders.

Get the Look!
Vince Camuto One-Shoulder Satin Sheath Dress, $188; macys.com

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
<p>Throw on a brocade dress and your favorite red lipstick for a romantic evening.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> JM Collection Printed &frac34;-Sleeve Dress, $28; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=486467.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1513&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fjm-collection-printed-3-4-sleeve-dress-created-for-macys%3FID%3D5014577&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">macys.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Betsey Johnson Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress, $148; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbetsey-johnson-floral-jacquard-fit-flare-dress%3FID%3D2724212%2526CategoryID%3D2910&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">bloomingdales.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Nine West Floral Jacquard Dress, $46; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10134-131940-120793?sid=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F2200115%3Fcm_mmc%3Dfeeds-_-adlucent-_-google-_-pla%26utm_source%3Dadlucent%26utm_medium%3Dfeeds%26utm_content%3Dgoogle%26utm_campaign%3Dpla%26sid%3D545650%26aid%3D%255BADL%255D%2520%255BPLA%255D%2520%255BShopping%255D%2520-%2520Categories%2520-%2520Non-Brand%255BDesktop%255D%26kwid%3Dproductads-adid%255E93310059517-device%255Ec-plaid%255E158550926196-sku%255E13050813-adType%255EPLA%26color%3DBORDEAUX-JF8">nordstromrack.com</a></p>
pinterest
3/4 Sleeve Red Dress

Throw on a brocade dress and your favorite red lipstick for a romantic evening.

Get the Look!
JM Collection Printed ¾-Sleeve Dress, $28; macys.com       Betsey Johnson Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress, $148; bloomingdales.com                                                         Nine West Floral Jacquard Dress, $46; nordstromrack.com

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<p>Make a statement in an elegant dress with a shimmery finish.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Dress the Population Lola Body-Con Dress, $231; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdress-the-population-lola-sequin-dress%3FID%3D2728326%2526CategoryID%3D2910&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
pinterest
Glitter Mini Dress

Make a statement in an elegant dress with a shimmery finish.

Get the Look!
Dress the Population Lola Body-Con Dress, $231; bloomingdales.com

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
<p>Slip on a dress that has a hint of frill before you take on the town.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; </strong>Wolford Fatal Convertible Dress, $215; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=516447.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FWolford-Fatal-Convertible-Dress%252Fprod107370024%252Fp.prod%253Fecid%253DNMCS__GooglePLA%2526utm_medium%253DCSE%2526utm_source%253DNMCS__GooglePLA%2526utm_campaign%253DWolford&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">neimanmarcus.com</a><br /> Adelyn Rae Loren Strapless Asymmetric Dress, $101; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fadelyn-rae-loren-strapless-asymmetric-dress%252F4755034%253Foffset%253D10%2526top%253D72%2526flexi%253D60197317_60197319%2526flexi%253D60130969_60132454%2526color%253D%252527Black%252527&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Strapless Ruched Dress 

Slip on a dress that has a hint of frill before you take on the town.

Get the Look!                                                             Wolford Fatal Convertible Dress, $215; neimanmarcus.com
Adelyn Rae Loren Strapless Asymmetric Dress, $101; nordstrom.com

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
<p>Put on a dreamy lace dress in a light blue hue for a whimsical vibe.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Bardot Karlie Lace Dress, $83; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=448992.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=22102&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fbardot-karlie-lace-dress-in-sky-blue%2Fdp%2FBARD-WD143%2F&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">revolve.com </a></p>
pinterest
Long Lace Dress

Put on a dreamy lace dress in a light blue hue for a whimsical vibe.

Get the Look!
Bardot Karlie Lace Dress, $83; revolve.com

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
<p>Show off both shoulders with a flirty off-the-shoulder design.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Xscape Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress, $109; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=486467.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1513&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fxscape-off-the-shoulder-sheath-dress%3FID%3D4867722%2526CategoryID%3D5449&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">macys.com </a></p>
pinterest
Off the Shoulder Dress

Show off both shoulders with a flirty off-the-shoulder design.

Get the Look!
Xscape Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress, $109; macys.com

George Pimentel/Getty Images
<p>Keep things classic while wearing a lace dress that has sheer panels.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Antonio Melani Nicee Embroidered Georgette Dress, $179; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=490052.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=9152&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.dillards.com%252Fp%252Fantonio-melani-nicee-embroidered-georgette-dress%252F507608504&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">dillards.com </a></p>
pinterest
Embroidered Lace Dress

Keep things classic while wearing a lace dress that has sheer panels.

Get the Look!
Antonio Melani Nicee Embroidered Georgette Dress, $179; dillards.com

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Step out in a little black dress that has a drop-waist design. Don&#8217;t forget to add a statement necklace for some extra bling.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Chelsea28 Tiered Ruffle Hem Dress, $148; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fchelsea28-tiered-ruffle-hem-dress%252F4183952%253Ftop%253D72%2526color%253D%252527Black%252527&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Drop Waist Dress

Step out in a little black dress that has a drop-waist design. Don’t forget to add a statement necklace for some extra bling.

Get the Look!
Chelsea28 Tiered Ruffle Hem Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Images
<p>Shake things up with a jaw-dropping dress that&#8217;s sparkly and shows off the right amount of skin.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Aidan Mattox Glimmering Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $165; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=554023.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447162827&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">saksfifthavenue.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sequin Off the Shoulder Dress

Shake things up with a jaw-dropping dress that’s sparkly and shows off the right amount of skin.

Get the Look!
Aidan Mattox Glimmering Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $165; saksfifthavenue.com

USA Network/Getty Images
<p>Take notes from Markle and make sure your outerwear is just as cute with a playful embellished jacket.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Joe&#8217;s Faux Pearl Embellished Moto Jacket, $100; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=554025.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=13768&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksoff5th.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FPRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524442360679&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">saksoff5th.com</a></p>
pinterest
A Statement Leather Jacket

Take notes from Markle and make sure your outerwear is just as cute with a playful embellished jacket.

Get the Look!
Joe’s Faux Pearl Embellished Moto Jacket, $100; saksoff5th.com

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
<p>Don&#8217;t underestimate the sexiness of pants. Take the effortless approach in a white jumpsuit.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Lipsy Wrap Front Jumpsuit with Lace Detail, $87; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=460292.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20905&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Flipsy%2Flipsy-wrap-front-jumpsuit-with-lace-detail%2Fprd%2F8836982&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">asos.com</a>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; White Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $51; <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fwhite-wide-leg-jumpsuit-10071923">missguidedus.com</a></p>
pinterest
White Wide-Leg Pants

Don’t underestimate the sexiness of pants. Take the effortless approach in a white jumpsuit.

Get the Look!
Lipsy Wrap Front Jumpsuit with Lace Detail, $87; asos.com                                                                         White Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $51; missguidedus.com

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
<p>Work your curves in a fitted number that also feels very covered up.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong><br /> Calvin Klein Textured Crepe Sheath Dress, $90; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=486467.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1513&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcalvin-klein-textured-crepe-sheath-dress%3FID%3D5254948&amp;u1=POROYALSMeghanValentinesDayMM">macys.com </a></p>
pinterest
Body-Hugging Sheath Dress

Work your curves in a fitted number that also feels very covered up.

Get the Look!
Calvin Klein Textured Crepe Sheath Dress, $90; macys.com

George Pimentel/Getty Images
1 of 19

Advertisement
1 of 18 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stop worrying about what you’re going to wear on Valentine’s Day and let Meghan Markle‘s style inspire your look. It doesn’t matter if she’s hitting the red carpet in a cute, little mini dress or working it in a chic suit, she is a constant source of fashion inspiration. Her show-stopping outfits have definitely captured our attention over the years, and clearly they’ve grabbed Prince Harry‘s, too. So we’re looking to the lucky lady as we solidify our date-night look.

Ahead, you’ll find some of her best style moments, and they are sure to leave your guy impressed, too. So get to it and shop Markle’s style now. Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it.

A version of this post originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Red Flare Dress

Wow him in a show-stopping dress in a passionate color and flattering silhouette.

Get the Look!
Yumi Kim Sweetheart Midi Dress, $124; bloomingdales.com                                                     Adelyn Rae Asymmetrical Crepe Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

3 of 18 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Halter Sheath Dress

Turn things up in a lwd (little white dress) that has a halter neckline.

Get the Look!
Iro Pawla Racerback Sheath Dress, $102; neimanmarcus.com                                                       Likely Carolyn Dress, $188; shopbop.com

Advertisement
4 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Cocktail Sheath Dress

Keep your date impressed with a strapless design that features a peplum accent.

Get the Look!
Badgley Mischka Collection Sculpture Flower Waist Strapless Cocktail Sheath Dress, $475; neimanmarcus.com  Adelyn Rae Harper Dress, $80; zappos.com

Advertisement
5 of 18 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Blazer Dress

Try out a mini dress that resembles your favorite blazer.

Get the Look!
Asymmetric Blazer Dress, $68; missguidedus.com               Louise Metallic Blazer Dress, $31; boohoo.com

Advertisement
6 of 18 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Liquid Leggings

Skip the dress and grab a pair of leather leggings that offer a cool-girl vibe.

Get the Look!
Plush Zippered Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings, $68; shopbop.com                                                                 Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $110; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
7 of 18 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

One-Shoulder Sheath Dress

Go all out with a glamorous dress that will have him staring all night long. There’s nothing more subtly sexier than showing off your shoulders.

Get the Look!
Vince Camuto One-Shoulder Satin Sheath Dress, $188; macys.com

Advertisement
8 of 18 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

3/4 Sleeve Red Dress

Throw on a brocade dress and your favorite red lipstick for a romantic evening.

Get the Look!
JM Collection Printed ¾-Sleeve Dress, $28; macys.com       Betsey Johnson Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress, $148; bloomingdales.com                                                         Nine West Floral Jacquard Dress, $46; nordstromrack.com

Advertisement
9 of 18 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Glitter Mini Dress

Make a statement in an elegant dress with a shimmery finish.

Get the Look!
Dress the Population Lola Body-Con Dress, $231; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
10 of 18 Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Strapless Ruched Dress 

Slip on a dress that has a hint of frill before you take on the town.

Get the Look!                                                             Wolford Fatal Convertible Dress, $215; neimanmarcus.com
Adelyn Rae Loren Strapless Asymmetric Dress, $101; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
11 of 18 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Long Lace Dress

Put on a dreamy lace dress in a light blue hue for a whimsical vibe.

Get the Look!
Bardot Karlie Lace Dress, $83; revolve.com

Advertisement
12 of 18 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Off the Shoulder Dress

Show off both shoulders with a flirty off-the-shoulder design.

Get the Look!
Xscape Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress, $109; macys.com

Advertisement
13 of 18 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Embroidered Lace Dress

Keep things classic while wearing a lace dress that has sheer panels.

Get the Look!
Antonio Melani Nicee Embroidered Georgette Dress, $179; dillards.com

Advertisement
14 of 18 Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Images

Drop Waist Dress

Step out in a little black dress that has a drop-waist design. Don’t forget to add a statement necklace for some extra bling.

Get the Look!
Chelsea28 Tiered Ruffle Hem Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
15 of 18 USA Network/Getty Images

Sequin Off the Shoulder Dress

Shake things up with a jaw-dropping dress that’s sparkly and shows off the right amount of skin.

Get the Look!
Aidan Mattox Glimmering Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $165; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement
16 of 18 Paul Morigi/Getty Images

A Statement Leather Jacket

Take notes from Markle and make sure your outerwear is just as cute with a playful embellished jacket.

Get the Look!
Joe’s Faux Pearl Embellished Moto Jacket, $100; saksoff5th.com

Advertisement
17 of 18 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

White Wide-Leg Pants

Don’t underestimate the sexiness of pants. Take the effortless approach in a white jumpsuit.

Get the Look!
Lipsy Wrap Front Jumpsuit with Lace Detail, $87; asos.com                                                                         White Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $51; missguidedus.com

Advertisement
18 of 18 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Body-Hugging Sheath Dress

Work your curves in a fitted number that also feels very covered up.

Get the Look!
Calvin Klein Textured Crepe Sheath Dress, $90; macys.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now