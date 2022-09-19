Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at Monarch's Funeral

Meghan Markle is paying special tribute to the Queen through her accessories.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, accessorized with a special jewelry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday morning: pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch.

Meghan joined the rest of the royal family in mourning the Queen, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Meghan paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law in the same way during ceremonial funeral events last week. On Wednesday, she wore the earrings as the Queen's casket ceremoniously processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presenting Meghan with the elegant earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018.

Meghan Markle.

Just a month after Meghan married Prince Harry, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen for a trip on the royal train to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from London, where they connected with community leaders and watched a performance by local school children.

The monarch was famously a fan of pearl accessories, and the earrings she gave Meghan appeared to be a smaller version of one of her own go-to pairs.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a touching tribute following her death, Prince Harry reflected on special moments with his grandmother. In his remarks, he touched on how much it meant that she got to know his wife, and later their two children — son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, named after the monarch's childhood nickname.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, said in a statement shared to the Archewell Foundation website last week.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.' "

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."