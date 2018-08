Meghan Markle's 10 Most Affordable Pieces That Can Live in Anyone's Closet

Meghan’s midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera turned heads at Harry’s charity polo match, but at $2,190, the outfit isn’t exactly wallet-friendly. Her basket clutch by J. Crew, is an accessory that could be found in anyone’s closet (including Pippa Middleton’s!). The normally $88 purse was on sale for just $60 when Meghan stepped out with it, helping the clutch sell out in no time.