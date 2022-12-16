Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years

Meghan Markle's life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster since meeting and marrying Prince Harry, and her style evolution has undoubtedly followed suit.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was an actress best known for her role on Suits. Born and raised in California, her home state has influenced her fashion through it all, whether she's hitting a red carpet or stepping out for a royal event, Meghan incorporates a laid-back essence somewhere in her fit.

Of course, Meghan adjusted her Hollywood wardrobe for royal life, but her personality still shone through — like in her short-sleeved dresses or her modern take on royal bridal fashion.

However, Meghan later revealed in her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that her style choices as a working royal were much more strategic than one might expect. She explained that she opted for more discreet neutrals to avoid standing out when she was photographed with other members of the royal family.

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," Meghan said, saying that she wasn't supposed to wear the same color as a more senior member of the family, which is why she went for shades like "camel, beige, white."

During another episode of the docuseries, however, Meghan explained how her strategy changed after she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back as working royals, noting that they wanted to make an impact during their last engagements.

"Until that last week in the U.K. I rarely wore color," she said. "I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But I wore a lot of color that week. I thought: 'Well, let's just look like a rainbow.' "

After moving to California, Meghan and Harry relished in their new easy-going lifestyle — and her fashion transformed as well. Meghan traded in her fascinators for statement sun hats and started favoring laid-back outfits with button-downs, rompers and plenty of denim. However, the Duchess of Sussex still loves her signature looks, like the white off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown she recently sported at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala or the monochromatic two-piece ensemble she wore in N.Y.C. in 2021.

Ahead, take a look at Meghan Markle's complete style evolution, from her earliest red carpets to her most iconic fashion moments as a royal.

Meghan Markle in West Hollywood, California, in November 2012

Amid her success on the USA legal drama Suits, Meghan attended TV Guide Magazine's party in West Hollywood. She wore a strapless color-block dress with shades of white, black, gray, blue and pink, and she accessorized with a black purse and pumps.

Meghan Markle at New York Fashion Week in September 2013

In 2013, the future duchess attended New York Fashion Week, where she appeared in a short-sleeved olive green dress. To match the dress' gold hardware, Meghan wore gold metallic sandals and some dainty gold jewelry.

Meghan Markle at the U.K. premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in November 2013

Although she wasn't a duchess yet, Meghan spent time in the U.K. in November 2013. At the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the actress wore a simple, black long-sleeved dress with gold embellishments along the neckline. She topped off the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and her hair in a sleek, straight style.

Meghan Markle at the Global Gift Gala in London in November 2013

Meghan looked regal and elegant at the London Global Gift Gala in 2013. She wore a strapless black dress gathered at the waist, and her hair was pulled to one side in sleek waves. She kept her accessories minimal with a small gold handbag, nude heels and gold dangling earrings.

Meghan Markle at New York Summer Press Day in N.Y.C. in June 2015

In a laid-back red carpet moment, Meghan wore a partially sheer white top and wide-leg white pants for New York Summer Press Day in 2015. Her hair, parted to one side, was styled into beachy waves.

Meghan Markle at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C. in November 2015

At the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards in 2015, Meghan posed with friend and fashion designer, Misha Nonoo. Of course, the star donned one of her pal's creations: a metallic tuxedo-style minidress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a rectangular purse and black pointed heels.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017

Roughly a year into their relationship, Meghan appeared with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. She kept things casual with a white button-down shirt, jeans, brown leather ballet flats and tortoiseshell sunglasses. She also carried a brown leather tote bag.

Meghan Markle at her engagement photocall with Prince Harry in London in November 2017

In November 2017, Meghan and Harry made their official debut as an engaged couple at Kensington Palace. She wore a white wrap coat from Toronto designer Line the Label for the occasion.

Only minutes after the coat's details were made public, Line the Label's website crashed due to traffic. As a result, the brand renamed the coat "the Meghan" in her honor.

Meghan Markle in Nottingham, England, in December 2017

For Meghan and Harry's first official outing as a couple, the future duchess kept things simple with a black turtleneck, a long khaki-colored skirt and black slouchy boots.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for engagement photos in December 2017

Meghan dazzled in her and Harry's official engagement portraits, which were released in December 2017. She wore a glamorous black Ralph & Russo dress with a ruffled skirt and a sheer bodice adorned with leaf embellishments.

Meghan Markle at Christmas Day church service in Norfolk, England, in December 2017

For her first Christmas with the royal family, Meghan stayed cozy in Club Monaco's dark cherry Tay dress and a long, tan wrap coat from Sentaler. The wrap coat featured a wide collar and a fit-and-flare hem. She complemented the tan coat with brown accessories: suede over-the-knee goatskin leather boots from Stuart Weitzman and the Pixie bag from Chloé. Meghan also wore the Snowflake 18-karat white gold and diamond jacket earrings from Maison Birks.

Meghan Markle at a women's empowerment reception in London in April 2018

One month before their royal wedding, Meghan and Harry attended a reception for women's empowerment hosted by the U.K.'s Foreign Secretary (and future Prime Minister) Boris Johnson. Meghan opted for a black, belted sheath dress from Black Halo, along with black pumps and a black clutch.

Meghan Markle at her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, England, in May 2018

In a break from the elaborate (and often voluminous) dresses of past royal weddings, Meghan went simple and timeless on her big day with a creation by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The gown was made of pure white silk and featured an open neckline and a slight A-line skirt — and it appeared to have been inspired by a personal favorite of Meghan's. In March 2016, before Meghan and Harry were publicly linked, the Suits star said her favorite celebrity wedding dress of all time belonged to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, from her wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996.

According to a press release, Meghan's wedding shoes were "based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin."

The bride wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau and accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a simple diamond bracelet, both by French jeweler Cartier.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their wedding reception in Windsor, England, in May 2018

Meghan's wedding reception look was a bit more sleek and modern. The custom silk evening dress from Stella McCartney featured a high halter neck and an open back; paired with the frock were Aquazurra shoes with nude mesh detailing and baby blue-painted soles. The bride also changed up her hairstyle from a low, wispy bun to an updo.

Meghan Markle at King Charles III's 70th birthday party in London in May 2018

Just days after their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated King Charles' 70th birthday — which was also their first outing as a married couple. Meghan looked the part in an elegant, pale pink ensemble from London-based label Goat Fashion (later renamed to Jane Atelier). The dress, which she wore with sheer stockings, featured a tailored bodice, a pencil skirt and silk chiffon for the yoke and sleeves.

Meghan Markle at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June 2018

In a somewhat rebellious moment, Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour ceremony wearing an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. The short sleeves were a break in protocol, but Meghan still looked regal as ever in the blush ensemble and matching Philip Treacy hat.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth visit Cheshire, England, in June 2018

In June 2018, the Duchess of Sussex had her first solo outing with the Queen, with whom she opened a new bridge in Widnes, England. The pair also traveled to nearby Chester, where they formally opened the library and theater Storyhouse and visited the town hall. Meghan wore a custom beige dress by Givenchy with a black belt, a black purse and matching heels.

Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot day one in Ascot, England, in June 2018

Exactly one month after their royal wedding, Meghan and Harry joined the Queen on the opening day of the Royal Ascot horse racing event. The Duchess of Sussex wore a white button-down dress by Givenchy and a white Philip Treacy hat with black detailing.

Meghan Markle at Prince Louis' christening in London in July 2018

To celebrate the royal christening of her nephew Prince Louis, Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress, which featured a bateau neckline and puffed sleeves. She also wore matching accessories: an olive green hat by Stephen Jones, gloves and a clutch.

Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace in London in July 2018

One day after Prince Louis' christening, the royal family attended a service to celebrate the Royal Air Force's 100th birthday at Westminster Abbey. Meghan wore a navy blue, Audrey Hepburn-inspired bespoke Dior dress with a boatneck. She completed the ensemble with a Stephen Jones fascinator.

Meghan Markle in Dublin in July 2018

Meghan and Harry's royal tour of Ireland in 2018 was a nonstop fashion parade. On their first day in Dublin, the couple visited the British Ambassador's official residence, where Meghan wore a black dress by Emilia Wickstead with black pumps and her hair in bouncy waves.

Meghan Markle in Dublin in July 2018

Meghan kicked off her second day in Ireland in a taupe green dress by Roland Mouret, which featured her go-to boatneck style and elegant draping detail. She completed the look with a black Fendi bag and black suede heels by Paul Andrew.

Meghan Markle in Dublin in July 2018

Later that day, Meghan changed into a black Givenchy pantsuit, marking her first official appearance sans skirt since marrying into the royal family. Along with her fitted black trousers and a matching blazer, Meghan wore a white shirt, a black belt and a pair of black pumps.

Meghan Markle at the Wimbledon Championships in London in July 2018

Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made their first joint appearance at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. Meghan embraced the event's casual vibe in a blue-and-white striped top and wide-leg cream pants, both by Ralph Lauren. She wore her hair in her signature messy bun.

Meghan Markle at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London in July 2018

Back in London, Meghan and Harry visited an exhibit marking the birth of South African leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela. Meghan wore a sleeveless trench dress from Canadian fashion label NONIE with a matching handbag and heels.

Meghan Markle at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England, in July 2018

In July 2018, Meghan cheered for Harry during a charity polo match, where she wore a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera. She accessorized with a cream-colored clutch purse and a matching pair of heels, as well as oversized sunglasses.

Meghan Markle at The Royal Academy of Arts in London in September 2018

The Duchess of Sussex made her first solo engagement at an exhibit at London's Royal Academy of Arts. Meghan wore a sleek black Givenchy dress with billowy sheer sleeves and black pumps by Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle at a reception in Melbourne, Australia, in October 2018

Days after announcing that she and Prince Harry were expecting their first child, Meghan stepped out in Australia for the couple's first royal tour together in a navy blue dress by Dion Lee. She paired the outfit with matching navy pumps and a trench coat that she later ditched for a reception with local government.

Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney in October 2018

Meghan donned a glamorous black-and-white frock at the Australian Geographic Society. She stunned in a tea-length gown by Oscar de la Renta covered in silhouettes of birds. Rather than her usual low bun, Meghan opted for a sleek blowout.

Meghan Markle at the British Fashion Awards in London in December 2018

Meghan made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards to present Clare Waight Keller — her wedding dress designer and the artistic director of Givenchy — with the award for womenswear designer of the year. Meghan wore a one-shoulder black dress, appropriately by Givenchy, that highlighted her growing baby bump. She completed the look with a gold cuff bracelet by Pippa Small and her hair in a sleek low bun.

Meghan Markle in Birkenhead, England, in January 2019

In a rare pop of color, Meghan wore a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a belted red coat from Sentaler to her and Harry's first appearance of 2019 in Birkenhead, England. Her red Stuart Weitzman pumps matched her coat, while her brown purse balanced out the bold colors of the ensemble.

Meghan Markle in Rabat, Morocco, in February 2019

At a reception in Morocco, Meghan wore a blue patterned dress by Carolina Herrera. She completed the ethereal look with a sleek bun and beige clutch.

Meghan Markle at a Commonwealth Day event in London in March 2019

The Duchess of Sussex was glowing in green as she kicked off Commonwealth Day celebrations with Prince Harry. She wore a bespoke outfit by Erdem featuring a green dress and a matching knee-length jacket with delicate black appliqué. She tied the look together with black Deneuve pumps by Aquazzura, a Givenchy clutch and an elegant side bun.

Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day Service in London in March 2019

A few hours later, Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in a second ensemble — a cream-colored coat over a printed dress — believed to be a bespoke outfit by Victoria Beckham. She accessorized with a matching pillbox hat and green heels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their son, Archie, in Windsor, England, in May 2019

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan and Harry introduced their newborn son Archie to the world in 2019. Meghan wore a white sleeveless dress by British designer Grace Wales Bonner. She kept her accessories minimal, with a pair of nude heels and a dainty gold necklace.

Meghan Markle at the European premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their red carpet debut at the European premiere of the live-action Lion King (where they met the film's star Beyoncé). Meghan wore a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and accessorized with Aquazzura heels and a Gucci clutch.

Meghan Markle in Windsor, England, in October 2019

Meghan loves a monochromatic moment. To lead a roundtable discussion on gender equality, she wore a head-to-toe red look, including a leather skirt by Hugo Boss, a V-neck Joseph sweater and matching pumps from Sarah Flint. She also wore gold and diamond studs by Emily Mortimer.

Meghan Markle at Canada House in London in January 2020

Meghan kicked off 2020 with a visit to Canada House in London, where she wore a tan Reiss coat over a brown turtleneck and brown satin skirt. She also wore a pair of brown heels and styled her hair into soft waves.

Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March 2020

Shortly after announcing their plans to leave royal life, Meghan and Harry made one of their final official royal appearances at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. She wore a green Emilia Wickstead dress, accessorizing with a matching fascinator from William Chambers, a purse from Gabriella Hearst and nude pumps from Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020

That same week, Meghan and Harry stepped out for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The Duchess of Sussex wore a Victoria Beckham fitted teal dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps as she huddled under an umbrella with Harry, a moment that would make for one of the couple's most iconic photos together.

Meghan Markle at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London in March 2020

At the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Meghan wore a red caped dress from British label Safiyaa. The occasion also marked her last evening event as a working member of the royal family.

"It was a moment that will go down in history," Safiyaa's founder, Daniela Karnuts, told PEOPLE. "It exuded power, femininity and elegance — it really emphasized her personality and what she stands for."

Meghan Markle is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Santa Barbara, California, in March 2021

During Meghan and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she wore a black silk dress from Giorgio Armani. Britain's Fashion Museum named the item its 2021 dress of the year.

"It's well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, color or motif," the museum said in a statement. "It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower's symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions."

Meghan Markle in N.Y.C. in September 2021

Meghan again embraced monochromatic fashion while visiting an elementary school in N.Y.C.'s Harlem neighborhood in 2021. Her two-piece maroon ensemble, which featured an oversized jacket and wide-leg trousers, was designed by Loro Piana, according to Elle. To complete the look, she also wore matching heels.

Meghan Markle in N.Y.C. in November 2021

At a Veterans Day event in N.Y.C., Meghan stunned in a red gown by Carolina Herrera and coordinating heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London in June 2022

Meghan looked chic in white at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. She wore a stone white trench coat and a matching skirt by Dior, as well as a matching wide-brimmed hat designed by Stephen Jones for Dior. She styled her hair in an updo and completed the look with Dior gloves and shoes, as well as her Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September 2022

Meghan made her love of neutrals apparent at the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" event in 2022. (Düsseldorf was set to host the games in 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the city's competition back a year.) The Archetypes podcast host wore a white halter tank, tan wide-leg pants and gold jewelry.

Meghan Markle at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in N.Y.C. in December 2022

For the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in N.Y.C., Megan returned to one of her favorite styles: an alluring off-the-shoulder dress. The crisp white one she chose for this event was by Louis Vuitton, and she paired the number with black pumps, dangling earrings and a sleek bun.