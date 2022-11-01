Meghan Markle Recalls Studying for British Citizenship Test — and Quizzing Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle hit the books after marrying into the royal family!

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, revealed on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast that she found the United Kingdom's citizenship exam challenging. After Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, PEOPLE confirmed she planned to become a citizen of the U.K. after their royal wedding.

Welcoming Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay for a conversation titled "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom," Meghan and Adlon (both born in America) connected over the rigorous process of earning U.K. naturalization.

"I heard you just got your citizenship! A couple years ago?" Meghan asked her guest.

The Duchess of Sussex continued, "That citizenship exam is so hard! I was studying for it, and I remember going, 'Oh my goodness.' I would ask my husband, 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And people went, 'Oh, I had no idea.' "

Cheekily joking about Meghan's experience living in England, the Better Things co-creator replied, "I think they made it harder for you."

Laughing, Meghan deadpanned, "You think?"

As explained on the government website, the "Life in the U.K." test gives hopefuls 45 minutes to answer 24 questions about British customs and traditions, a mandatory part of the application process to become a citizen. The Duchess of Sussex relocated to England after falling in love with Prince Harry, 38, where they would wed in May 2018 and welcome son Archie, 3, one year later. The couple headed to North America after stepping back from their senior royal roles in March 2020 and settled in Montecito, California. Daughter Lilibet, 1, would be born in Santa Barbara in June 2021.

At the close of the episode, Meghan revealed that she "longed to be a mom as much as I longed to be a wife" while she was growing up — though those dreams didn't detract from being a feminist.

"Despite what people would think, I didn't find those things to be mutually exclusive," she reflected. "The pressures imposed being a mom, a good mom or a good wife. The ideals we try to live up to and the expectations we self-impose, as we heard today — they're pretty trapping. And they're in many ways, a fallacy. Because you can be a feminist and be feminine. You can clutch your pearls one day and let your curls be wild the next. You can be a working mom in or out of the house and you can have drinks with friends after putting your baby to bed."

"We are all doing the best we can. So maybe it's time to let go of these archetypes," she continued. "These challenging, limiting archetypes riddled with so much judgment. So it's less about that's the right way to do it… and instead just focus on one thing: being a good person."

Meghan and Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Previous guests have included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton and Issa Rae.