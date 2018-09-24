This Is the Secret Behind Meghan Markle's Super Straight Hair Today

When Meghan Markle isn’t rocking her signature low bun, she usually opts for a bouncy blowout. But on Monday, she rocked a silky smooth look for her latest royal outing.

Meghan and Prince Harry visited Loughborough University on Monday — some 100 miles north of London — where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, opted to wear her hair down and straight (even as she took part in a passing drill!), resulting in one of her sleekest hairstyles to date.

Meghan’s former hairstylist in London previously revealed to PEOPLE that although the royal naturally has “beautiful curls,” she undergoes intensive salon treatments to manage her mane.

“Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments,” Theonie Kakoulli at Nicky Clarke said, adding: “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference.”

The treatment, which costs $350 and takes between two to four hours, involves the stylist applying keratin (a protein that occurs naturally in your hair) and then using heat to seal it in.

It may not agree with London’s rainy season, but Meghan has worn her hair straight on several occasions before, including when the royal couple honored fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during a dawn service to mark Anzac Day in the U.K. in April.

It also appears to be her go-to sporty look – Meghan also went with straight hair when she visited Bath, England, with Harry in April for the U.K. Team Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games, to be held in Sydney in October.

“She has really beautiful hair,” explained Kakoulli, who saw Meghan at Clarke‘s Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016, just before it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”