Meghan Markle Just Admitted She Stopped Watching Suits After She Left

The show must go on — but Meghan Markle doesn’t have to watch it!

The Duchess of Sussex exited her role on Suits last season with an onscreen wedding before tying the knot with Prince Harry in real life.

Katherine Heigl has since joined the cast for its eighth season after both Meghan and her co-star Patrick J. Adams left the legal drama, but the royal admits she hasn’t kept up with the series.

During an appearance at the Coach Core Awards on Monday, Meghan chatted with a pair of identical twins, Luke and Elliott Rainbird, 20, whom she had met earlier in the year at another outing.

The brothers asked Meghan whether she had seen the new season of Suits, and the L.A.-born actress said no before turning the conversation back to Coach Core.

Isa Abdou, 20, who also met Meghan in March, said: “She was really excited to see how we had progressed.”

Meghan had the support of several of her Suits costars at her royal wedding in May. And the show creators expressed their happiness upon the news of her engagement last year.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her,” continued the statement. “We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Meghan, who was one of the original cast members of the show since it first aired in June 2011, confirmed that she would no longer be acting just after her engagement was announced.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in her first joint interview with Prince Harry in November.

“It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series,” she explained, adding, “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”