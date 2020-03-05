Meghan Markle Steps Out with Prince Harry for First Time Since Returning to the U.K.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for their first official joint outing since she returned to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements before officially stepping down from their royal roles on March 31.

The couple was all smiles as they stepped out for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday — one of their key events of the year that honor veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their recovery from injury by taking part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year. Meghan and Harry first attended the event together back in 2018.

Meghan, who held onto Harry’s arm as they walked into the event on the rainy evening, opted for a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik and pulled her long hair into a chic low ponytail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance marks the first of several royal duties they will fulfill in the coming days as they complete the last of their royal duties. Their final engagements will culminate on Monday when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.

RELATED: Reports of Meghan Markle Attending Met Gala in May Are Untrue ‘in Any Capacity,’ Says Royal Source

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

But Thursday night was all about a long-standing passion project of Harry’s — helping inspire veterans. The Endeavour Fund supports new ideas from men and women who want to take part in new adventures and challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. It is the fourth annual awards.

The event is a fitting one for Harry and Meghan to attend: Helping wounded veterans and active service members is deeply important to the prince. He spearheaded the creation of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event for wounded veterans. And at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan and Harry made their debut as a couple.

RELATED: Prince Harry Proudly Says Son Archie Recently ‘Saw Snow for the First Time’ in Canada

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Both Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will present an award each and the prince is set to make a speech. In recent years, they have taken part in the judging panel for the awards. They kicked off the evening by meeting the inspiring nominees and some of the key supporters of the Endeavour Fund at a reception.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal couple have been splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada with their son Archie as they prepare for their official royal exit at the end of the month. They are also planning to spend time in the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.