Meghan Markle Steps Out in New York City to Accept Award with Surprise Guests Prince Harry and Mom Doria

The Duchess of Sussex was reunited with her friend Gloria Steinem at the Ms. Foundation for Women's Gala

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 16, 2023 07:34 PM
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is celebrating women.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York City on Tuesday evening accompanied by Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland for the Ms. Foundation for Women's gala, the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power. Meghan, 41, was honored as one of this year's Woman of Vision Awardhonorees for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

The event reunited Meghan with her friend Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who presented her with the award.

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meghan and Steinem, 89, joined forces in 2020 to have a "​​backyard chat" about the importance of voting. Later that year, the Duchess of Sussex "came over to the little farmhouse" where Steinem was staying, and they cold-called voters together from her dining room table.

Last year, the pair were seen together leaving a lunch date in New York after Meghan joined her husband Prince Harry as he gave an address at the United Nations in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.

At the Women's Media Center's 2022 Women's Media Awards, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Raymond Hall/GC Images

"I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," the feminism activist told PEOPLE. "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."

Other honorees at the Women of Vision Awards included co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project Wanda Irving, executive director of URGE Kimberly Inez McGuire and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown. Abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna accepted the Marie C. Wilson Emerging Leader Award, while Rebekah Bruesehoff was the recipient of the Free to Be You and Me Award.

Teresa Younger, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Gloria Steinem attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We are thrilled to announce this year's honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power," said Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation in a previous statement announcing the winners. "Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."

The evening was hosted by Danielle Moodie, host of the Woke AF Daily podcast, while Sweet Honey in the Rock entertained attendees with a performance during the event.

Previous Women of Vision honorees include Hillary Clinton, Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg.

