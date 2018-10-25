Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings May Be a Major Clue About Her Royal Baby's Due Date

Meghan Markle may already be wearing a sweet tribute to her first child.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced last week that she and Prince Harry are expecting a baby in the spring, made a subtle statement as she kicked off the Invictus Games with the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday. While royal fans quickly realized that Meghan and Harry were wearing matching black Invictus Games shirts, many missed that she was also wearing three stacked rings with different colored stones by Canadian brand Ecksand.

Royal blogger @DuchyOfSuccess noticed that the stones may represent the birthstones of Meghan, Harry and their future son or daughter.

“Im hoping Meghan’s stacked rings represent their birthstones and Baby Sussex is an April baby,” she shared on Twitter.

Meghan, whose birthday is in August, would be represented by the green peridot stone on top of her ring, while Harry, a September baby, is the blue sapphire. Between them is a diamond, the traditional birthstone for the month of April.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting baby news on Oct. 15, just as the couple began their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source told PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”

The royal couple have talked openly about their desire to start a family — with Prince Harry playfully shooting down a suggestion that he should have five children!

“Of course,” Harry said when asked about baby plans after the pair got engaged. “You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

During an outing in March, the couple met a husband-and-wife team who make innovative and hypoallergenic baby products. Pointing to the products, Meghan said: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to receiving many baby gifts from fans and leaders alike, Meghan hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump. As the royal couple walked along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty at Fraser Island in Australia, Meghan gently cradled her belly.

Meghan was first spotted cradling her baby bump during the couple’s visit to Bondi Beach last week, gently touching her belly as the couple made their way to the sand.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry also has the bundle-to-be on his mind, mentioning the “newest addition” to the royal family during his speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”