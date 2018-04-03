Meghan Markle’s Spring Sweater Is the Perfect Transitional Piece

Its classic silhouette, neutral hue, and cozy but lightweight fabric makes it an essential piece to pack for any spring trip you’ve got planned

More
Kim Duong
April 03, 2018 11:55 AM
<p>So, the Meghan Markle Effect is real. For a day of official royal engagements alongside fianc&eacute; Prince Harry <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-northern-ireland-visit-secret-photos/">in Northern Ireland in March</a>, Markle stepped out in a sleek crew neck sweater by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fvictoria-beckham&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">Victoria Beckham</a> &mdash; and, well, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fvictoria-beckham-cashmere-sweater%252F4634089&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">it&rsquo;s already sold out</a>.</p> <p>Leave it to <a href="https://people.com/royals/everything-you-need-to-copy-meghan-markles-chic-style">the Markle Effect</a> to not only do <a href="https://people.com/royals/designers-cant-keep-up-with-the-meghan-markle-effect-we-have-3000-people-on-the-wait-list/">great things for the retail industry</a> but to also inspire a whole new set of sartorial habits. For instance, we&rsquo;re suddenly seeing cream, crew neck sweaters in a whole new light as the perfect goes-with-anything transitional top for spring. Its classic silhouette, neutral hue, and cozy but lightweight fabric makes it an essential piece to pack for any spring trip you&rsquo;ve got planned.</p> <p>Exploring a new city? Toughen it up with a leather jacket for nights out, or go classic Markle with a <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM/https://www.mackage.com/mai-belted-wool-coat-with-waterfall-collar/MAI.html?utm_source=cj&amp;utm_medium=8029122&amp;utm_campaign=Time+Inc.">belted coat</a> and pumps. You could even pair the sweater with <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-jeans-nordstrom-sale">off-duty denim</a> or <a href="https://people.com/style/shop-our-favorite-leggings-that-the-new-york-times-should-definitely-try">leggings</a> for comfy travel days. Whatever the situation, we&rsquo;ve gone ahead and rounded up six similar sweaters at all price points.</p> <p><em>A version of this post originally appeared on <a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/style/meghan-markle-spring-transitional-sweater">Travel + Leisure.</a></em></p>
pinterest

So, the Meghan Markle Effect is real. For a day of official royal engagements alongside fiancé Prince Harry in Northern Ireland in March, Markle stepped out in a sleek crew neck sweater by Victoria Beckham — and, well, it’s already sold out.

Leave it to the Markle Effect to not only do great things for the retail industry but to also inspire a whole new set of sartorial habits. For instance, we’re suddenly seeing cream, crew neck sweaters in a whole new light as the perfect goes-with-anything transitional top for spring. Its classic silhouette, neutral hue, and cozy but lightweight fabric makes it an essential piece to pack for any spring trip you’ve got planned.

Exploring a new city? Toughen it up with a leather jacket for nights out, or go classic Markle with a belted coat and pumps. You could even pair the sweater with off-duty denim or leggings for comfy travel days. Whatever the situation, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up six similar sweaters at all price points.

A version of this post originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty
<p>To buy: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM/https://www.zappos.com/p/jag-jeans-taylor-pullover-shirt-swan/product/9059487/color/198124">zappos.com</a>, $59</p>
pinterest
Jag Jeans Taylor Pullover Shirt

To buy: zappos.com, $59

Courtesy of Zappos.com
<p>To buy: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=483366.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23012&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anntaylor.com%2Fbell-sleeve-sweater%2F466188%3FskuId%3D24720007%2526defaultColor%3D9000%2526catid%3Dcata000011&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">anntaylor.com</a>, $59</p>
pinterest
Ann Taylor Bell Sleeve Sweater

To buy: anntaylor.com, $59

Courtesy of Ann Taylor
<p>To buy: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftheory-karenia-l-cashmere-sweater%252F4855364%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DIVORY&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">nordstrom.com</a>, $285</p>
pinterest
Theory 'Karenia L' Cashmere Sweater

To buy: nordstrom.com, $285

Courtesy of Nordstrom
<p>To buy: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5463&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FVince-Crewneck-Long-Sleeve-Ribbed-Pullover-Sweater%252Fprod204060120%252Fp.prod&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">neimanmarcus.com</a>, $159 (originally $265)</p>
pinterest
Vince Crewneck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Pullover Sweater

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $159 (originally $265)

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
<p>To buy:&nbsp;<a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-soft-ctn-sq-crew-bone">everlane.com</a>, $68</p>
pinterest
Everlane 'The Soft Cotton Square Crew'

To buy: everlane.com, $68

Courtesy of Everlane
<p>To buy: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/7876402/type/dlg/sid/POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM/https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/wool-sweater-528313.html">mytheresa.com</a>, $588 (originally $980)</p>
pinterest
Victoria Beckham Wool Sweater

To buy: mytheresa.com, $588 (originally $980)

Courtesy of Mytheresa
<p>To buy:&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fvictoria-beckham-cashmere-turtleneck-sweater%252F4763543&amp;u1=POSYNTLROYALSMarkleSpringSweaterMM">nordstrom.com</a>, $975</p>
pinterest
Victoria Beckham Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

To buy: nordstrom.com, $975

Courtesy of Nordstrom
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

So, the Meghan Markle Effect is real. For a day of official royal engagements alongside fiancé Prince Harry in Northern Ireland in March, Markle stepped out in a sleek crew neck sweater by Victoria Beckham — and, well, it’s already sold out.

Leave it to the Markle Effect to not only do great things for the retail industry but to also inspire a whole new set of sartorial habits. For instance, we’re suddenly seeing cream, crew neck sweaters in a whole new light as the perfect goes-with-anything transitional top for spring. Its classic silhouette, neutral hue, and cozy but lightweight fabric makes it an essential piece to pack for any spring trip you’ve got planned.

Exploring a new city? Toughen it up with a leather jacket for nights out, or go classic Markle with a belted coat and pumps. You could even pair the sweater with off-duty denim or leggings for comfy travel days. Whatever the situation, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up six similar sweaters at all price points.

A version of this post originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy of Zappos.com

Jag Jeans Taylor Pullover Shirt

To buy: zappos.com, $59

3 of 8 Courtesy of Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor Bell Sleeve Sweater

To buy: anntaylor.com, $59

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy of Nordstrom

Theory 'Karenia L' Cashmere Sweater

To buy: nordstrom.com, $285

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Vince Crewneck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Pullover Sweater

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $159 (originally $265)

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane 'The Soft Cotton Square Crew'

To buy: everlane.com, $68

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy of Mytheresa

Victoria Beckham Wool Sweater

To buy: mytheresa.com, $588 (originally $980)

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy of Nordstrom

Victoria Beckham Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

To buy: nordstrom.com, $975

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now