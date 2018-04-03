Meghan Markle’s Spring Sweater Is the Perfect Transitional Piece

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty
Jag Jeans Taylor Pullover Shirt
Courtesy of Zappos.com
Ann Taylor Bell Sleeve Sweater
Courtesy of Ann Taylor
Theory 'Karenia L' Cashmere Sweater
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Vince Crewneck Long-Sleeve Ribbed Pullover Sweater
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Everlane 'The Soft Cotton Square Crew'
Courtesy of Everlane
Victoria Beckham Wool Sweater
Courtesy of Mytheresa
Victoria Beckham Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Courtesy of Nordstrom
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement