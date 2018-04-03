Meghan Markle’s Spring Sweater Is the Perfect Transitional Piece

So, the Meghan Markle Effect is real. For a day of official royal engagements alongside fiancé Prince Harry in Northern Ireland in March, Markle stepped out in a sleek crew neck sweater by Victoria Beckham — and, well, it’s already sold out.

Leave it to the Markle Effect to not only do great things for the retail industry but to also inspire a whole new set of sartorial habits. For instance, we’re suddenly seeing cream, crew neck sweaters in a whole new light as the perfect goes-with-anything transitional top for spring. Its classic silhouette, neutral hue, and cozy but lightweight fabric makes it an essential piece to pack for any spring trip you’ve got planned.

Exploring a new city? Toughen it up with a leather jacket for nights out, or go classic Markle with a belted coat and pumps. You could even pair the sweater with off-duty denim or leggings for comfy travel days. Whatever the situation, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up six similar sweaters at all price points.

A version of this post originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.