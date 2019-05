Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were glowing as they stepped out to introduce their new Baby Sussex to the world. Meghan looked stunning in a white trench-style dress from London-based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner and nude pumps.

Get the Look!

ASOS DESIGN Denim Maxi Shirt Dress, $72; asos.com

Banana Republic Tencel Trench Dress, $139; bananarepublic.com

Ted Baker London Ryylie Button-Up Tie Front Cotton Midi Dress, $315; nordstrom.com

Black Halo Pandora Dress, $375; shopbop.com

Nanette Lepore Trench Dress, $498; saksfifthavenue.com