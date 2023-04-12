Meghan Markle to Spend Coronation Weekend Celebrating Prince Archie's Birthday in California

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6, which coincides with Prince Archie's fourth birthday

By Simon Perry,
Stephanie Petit,
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 10:22 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not be in the U.K. for their grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that Prince Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony on May 6, but the statement added that Meghan Markle, 41, will remain in California with their son and daughter. The coronation falls on Prince Archie's 4th birthday, and PEOPLE understands that the Duchess of Sussex will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry, 38, wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE.

Archie and Lili were last in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. The significant trip was Princess Lili's first visit to the U.K., as Meghan and Harry's daughter was born in California on June 4, 2021, and had yet to visit her dad's homeland. Archie was born in the U.K. on May 6, 2019, but hadn't been back since late 2019.

At the time, a royal source told PEOPLE it was a "fantastic visit." The trip allowed Lili to meet her grandfather, who was then known as Prince Charles, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter in the Queen's honor, as Lilibet was her childhood nickname.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," the source said, adding that it was "very emotional" and a "wonderful thing" for Charles to meet Lili.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. Netflix/Youtube

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K. in June, they held a small birthday party for Lili, who turned 1 during the trip. The couple, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020, invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home, a spokesperson said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released a new photo of their daughter in honor of her milestone birthday, revealing her red hair — which she inherited from dad Harry!

Fans got another glimpse of the festivities in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which hit queues in December 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared intimate family photos throughout the six-episode series, including from Lili's birthday party.

Prince Harry and Meghan were most recently with the rest of the royal family in the U.K. at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September. Harry also made a surprise visit to the U.K. last month, attending London's High Court for a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal information gathering.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

The coronation update comes after it was revealed that Princess Lilibet was recently christened in California. The statement was significant, as it marked the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan referred to their children's royal titles.

While confirming the news of the christening, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE on March 8: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess. PEOPLE understands that the titles will be used in formal settings and not in everyday use.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On March 1, PEOPLE confirmed that King Charles decided to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their home base in the U.K.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation said.

The statement followed a report by The Sun that King Charles plans to move his brother Prince Andrew to the Windsor residence. The second son of Queen Elizabeth, who stepped back from public duties over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, currently resides at the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "matter-of-fact" about being requested to leave Frogmore Cottage and aren't trying to overturn the decision.

The source adds that Harry and Meghan are happy to raise their two children in California, but noted that the eviction decision was "unfortunate" — especially in terms of security. Frogmore Cottage in Windsor had been a haven for the pair and their children when they visited the U.K.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Prince Harry to Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Without Meghan Markle
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Has Never Attended Easter with the Royal Family — Here's Why
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019
Royal Family Updates Prince Archie's Page on Official Website — But a Mistake Remains
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Kate Middleton Surprises with a Bold Nail Polish Shade for Easter Outing with the Royal Family
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Matter-of-Fact' About Frogmore Cottage Eviction, Says Source
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Eviction from U.K. Home Is 'Just the Start' of King Charles' Slim-Down Plan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Meghan ;Harry ;Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website